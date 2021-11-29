Lee girls, Rye Cove boys open season with wins

CLINCHPORT — Lee High girls basketball coach Brandon Mosier wants his team to play aggressively.
On Monday, the Lady Generals opened the season playing maybe even a little more aggressively than Mosier wanted.
Nevertheless, the effort was good enough to give Lee a 39-34 nondistrict win on Rye Cove’s home floor in the season opener for both teams.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it,” Mosier said. “I think some of them had maybe some first-game jitters and resulted in us getting into some major foul trouble.”
Three different Lee players had four fouls in the first three minutes of the third quarter.
“We like playing aggressive and attacking, but we had to cut down on that some because of the number of fouls we had so early in the third quarter,” the coach said.
Lee held a lead throughout the game was, but it was never comfortable.
The Lady Generals were up 13-10 after the first quarter and 19-16 at halftime after a sluggish second quarter for both squads.
Lee twice pushed its advantage to nine in the second half, including 32-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Rye Cove pulled within three at 34-3 halfway through the final frame, but Lee’s Drew Cox, who finished with a team-high 15 points, scored back-to-back baskets to put Lee back up by seven, 38-31.
The Lady Eagles again got within five but could get no closer.
Sybella Yeary added nine points for the Lady Generals.
Rye Cove’s Kaylee Lamb led all scorers with 16 points.
CHAVEZ LEADS EAGLES TO WIN
On Monday, All-Region 1D player Ethan Chavez picked up where he left off in the short spring season by putting on a strong season-opening performance for Rye Cove.
Chavez, a senior post player, finished with a game-high 25 points in the Eagles’ 56-36 victory over Lee.
Brayden Hammons and Parker Chance led Lee scorers with 10 points apiece.
After a close first quarter, Rye Cove outscored the Generals 12-2 in the second and never looked back on the way to the victory.