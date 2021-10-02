CLINCHPORT — The 2021 high school football season in Virginia just keeps getting stranger.
During a fall in which games have been moved from Fridays to just about any night of the week and teams are playing more than one game a week just to get in their allotted 10, another strange incident happened Saturday.
The game between Lee High and host Rye Cove was called after two quarters.
Lee went into the halftime locker room leading 32-0, and both schools’ bands came out to entertain the crowd.
But neither team came back onto the field after the performances.
Instead, the PA announcer informed the crowd that because of the small number of available players left for Rye Cove, the game was being called.
Lee (1-3) was declared the winner, 32-0.
WHAT HAPPENED?
Rye Cove started the game with 14 players dressed out and available to play. But by halftime the Eagles were down to 11.
Coach Cheyenne Osborne said two players were suffering from what appeared to be concussion-like symptoms and another had been injured during the first half.
“We had 11 (players) that would have taken the field. Gladly taken the field. We can’t do that,” a visibly upset Osborne said. “If anything in the 20 years since I’ve been out of school, hopefully we’re smarter than that now.
“I don’t know where everybody stands on it. They can think it’s weak, they can think it’s soft. We love our kids. And these coaches that go on about loving their kids ... if they do, I think they’d make the same move.”
Osborne said his remaining players were ready to play out the second half.
“But that’s not safe. It’s not smart,” the coach said.
THE STREAK IS OVER
The odd ending overshadowed the other big news from the game.
Lee High halted a 26-game losing streak.
“I don’t want to take anything away from our kids getting a win,” first-year Generals coach Joey Carroll said. “It’s a monkey off your back.
“We’ve got good kids that work hard and I think they will continue to do that.”
GENERALS IN CONTROL
Lee controlled the two quarters of play, racking up 247 yards of offense while holding Rye Cove to 49.
Sophomore Grayson Huff accounted for most of the Generals’ yardage by rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries.
Generals quarterback Brynnen Pendergraft completed 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Payton Darnell rushed for 26 yards on six carries for Rye Cove.
UP NEXT
Lee is scheduled to play at J.I. Burton next Friday.
Rye Cove is slated to play at Cumberland District foe Eastside that night.