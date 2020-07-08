BEN HUR — Brian Coomer has been involved with Lee High sports for more than two decades.
As of July 1, he is overseeing the Generals’ programs after becoming the school’s third athletic director in as many years. He replaced Stephanie Ward, who was promoted to Lee High’s principal.
MOVING IN
Coomer, who was Lee’s boys basketball coach in 2018-19, has embraced his new role as AD and assistant principal. And his excitement comes despite the added challenges of directing athletics in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s unique with all the things that are going on in the world,” Coomer said. “Dealing with all the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and VHSL guidelines, we’re just trying to do what we can for our coaches and our athletes and make sure things are safe.”
The VHSL hasn’t made a decision on when, or if, sports will start in the fall, but the governing body has cleared schools to allow their teams to begin conditioning programs.
Coomer said Lee’s volleyball conditioning started last week and football is slated to begin this week along with golf, boys basketball and girls basketball.
“We’re trying to slowly get started back,” he said. “Everybody is in the same boat. As much as everybody wants to get back into it, we have to make sure we’re following the guidelines and that everyone is as safe as possible.”
DOING THE JOB
Coomer was away from the high school sports scene during the 2019-20 school year after resigning as the Generals’ coach, but he still kept up with what was going on with the school’s sports.
“When you’re a coach, you’re never far away from it,” Coomer said.
As sports navigates its way back into some kind of normal operation, Coomer said he sees his role as AD as doing whatever is needed to support his coaches and athletes.
“It’s pretty much whatever we need to be done,” he said. “If that means mowing the football field or the baseball field or softball field, whatever the coaches need to take some of the pressure off of them.”
As a Lee graduate, Coomer’s position has a personal feel to it.
“It’s home,” he said. “You feel all the losses and the wins. You get vested in it and it’s home. And you want to do what you can do to help the program be successful.”
Coomer looks to lend a helping hand to build competitive programs at the Lee High. And with the Generals competing in the Mountain 7 District, he knows that’s a tall order.
“The Mountain 7 is tough in everything,” Coomer said. “If you win in girls basketball, you’re probably winning the state. And it’s tough in boys basketball and football and about every other sport you can think of.
“It’s just a tough district.”