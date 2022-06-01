WISE — The defending VHSL Class 2 state champion was on the ropes in Wednesday’s opening semifinal game against Eastside.
Lebanon trailed 6-0 after 3 1/2 innings before Seth Buchanan’s walk off two-run homer sealed a 9-7 come-from-behind victory.
“Praise the Lord, he got us through it,” said longtime Lebanon coach Doc Adams following the win. “We picked the wrong day to have a bad game, but the Lord blessed us.”
Eastside (17-7) built a 6-0 lead behind timely hitting and small ball. The Spartans scored in the opening inning when Jeremy Sexton singled home Jasxyn Collins.
An inning later, Lebanon (20-3) fell behind even further as Eastside took advantage of an error, a trio of hits, a sacrifice bunt and two stolen bases to plate four runs. Christopher Steele delivered the big hit in the frame with a two-run double as part of a 2-for-4 day.
In the third frame, the Eastside lead increased to five. The Spartans stole yet another bag while a Pioneers’ error aided Adam Burke to reach third with less than two outs. Burke eventually scored on Will Johnson’s RBI groundout.
Lebanon finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. Shortstop Chance Parker led off the inning with a ground ball up the middle. Eastside middle infielder Luke Trent’s throw pulled Eli McCoy, but McCoy attempted a swipe tag. Parker was initially called out but, following an appeal by Adams, he was ruled safe.
Lebanon loaded the bases with two outs, and Buchanan drew a bases-loaded walk for his team’s first run of the day. Zach Hertig followed with a two-run single before Daggon Barton plated a fourth run with a hit.
Thanks to solid relief pitching from the Pioneers’ Nathan Phillips, the score remained unchanged until the top of the sixth, when the Spartans pushed the lead to 7-4 when Collins doubled home Burke.
Lebanon tied the game in the home sixth as Buchanan tripled in a run, Hertig knocked in a run on a groundball and Belcher singled in a run on an infield single.
In the seventh, Eastside got two runners on, but Phillips retired the final two hitters.
The Pioneers didn’t take long to seal the win. Noah Delp was hit with a 2-2 pitch to lead off the inning, and Buchanan homered over the left field wall on a 1-1 pitch.
Eastside coach Chris Clay was proud of his team’s effort but felt like his team missed an opportunity.
“They knew we were here,” Clay said following the game. “Against a team like that you can’t give them extra outs, and we left the door open for a big inning.”
Phillips earned the win by tossing 5 2/3 innings of two-run relief (one earned) while scattering five hits over the 77-pitch effort.
“He (Phillips) has been doing that all year,” Adams said when asked about his hurler’s relief outing. “I’m proud of my kids for standing in there and battling, and Eastside gave us all they wanted.”
Buchanan spurred the Lebanon offense with a 3-for-4 game and added four RBI and three runs scored. Barton had a pair of hits.
Eastside tallied nine hits with Collins and Sexton joining Steele with two hits each, while Steele and Johnson each knocked in a pair.
Errors played a pivotal role in the contest, Eastside committed three miscues, and Lebanon had two. The mistakes led to five unearned runs with the Pioneers at the plate, while the Spartans scored two unearned runs.