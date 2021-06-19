KINGSPORT — Dante Leach finished it with flair on Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Three batters after Pablo Ruiz knotted the score with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, Leach connected for a grand slam over the left-field wall to send the Kingsport Axmen to a 6-2 Appalachian League win over the Johnson City Doughboys.
It was the second 10-inning game in as many nights for the Axmen (5-9), who lost 2-1 to Pulaski on Friday night.
With Chyran Cruse tagging up on a Cherokee Nichols flyball to left, the Doughboys went ahead 2-1 in the top half of the final frame.
Following the game-tying RBI from Ruiz, Will Spears drew a walk before Jon-Jon Berring singled to load the bases. — setting the stage for Leach
Leach was the lone Kingsport player with multiple hits, finishing 3-for-5. Ruiz tripled and Nick Barnes socked a double.
Ashton King was 2-for-4 to lead Johnson City (5-9).
Both starting pitchers — Matt Mulhearn of Kingsport and Seth Willis of Johnson City — threw four shutout innings. The teams used five pitchers apiece with Jack Popolizio working the 10th for the win.
Tyler Clayton set up Popolizio by blanking the Doughboys over 2 1/3 innings.
Damon Cox took the loss after working 1 1/3 innings. Johnson City’s Walker Trusley looked good in middle relief, holding the Axmen scoreless in the sixth and seventhinnings.
UP NEXT
The Doughboys scored first when Jordan Stevens drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Kingsport pulled even during the eighth with Ruiz scampering home on a wild pitch.
Kingsport hosts Johnson City again on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.