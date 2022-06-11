SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE — Abingdon again came heartbreakingly close to a state baseball championship only to be denied.
Lane Duff's two-run walk-off single capped a three-run Liberty Christian Academy rally in the seventh inning that sent the Falcons to a 6-5 loss Saturday in the VHSL Class 3 title game at Spotsylvania.
Abingdon (25-3) also reached the state finals last season, falling to Ashburn's Independence. The Falcons lost the 2018 title game to Spotsylvania in extra innings and fell to Park-View Sterling in the 1984 championship.
Liberty Christian Academy (23-2) won its second state title. The Bulldogs won the 4A crown in 2017.
The Bulldogs started the winning rally when Logan Duff led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple. A sacrifice fly by Tanner Thomas scored Duff to cut Abingdon's lead to 5-4.
Falcons starter Ethan Gibson hit Dillon Stowers and then exited the game after reaching his pitch count. Freshman Braylen DeBusk took the mound and issued a walk to Will Palmer, and both runners moved up 90 feet on a wild pitch.
With the winning run at second, Andrew Burns struck out swinging before Lane Duff delivered the state title to LCA.
Abingdon had taken the lead in the top of the seventh when Lane Duff walked three straight batters, sending home Cole Lambert for the go-ahead run. The Falcons scored again on a bases-loaded walk to Jack Ferguson that scored Daniel Fellhauer and made it 5-3.