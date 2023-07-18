KINGSPORT — With plenty of opportunities to score late, the Kingsport Axmen were unable to capitalize in a 4-3 Appalachian League baseball loss to Bristol on Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.

The Axmen (17-20), who have dropped five of their last seven games, were a woeful 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

