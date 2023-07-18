Kingsport Axmen left fielder Cole Swift attempts to make a diving catch of a fly ball in Tuesday’s Appalachian League game against the Bristol State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. The Axmen were leading 3-1 after three innings. For a story on the game, visit timesnews.net.
KINGSPORT — With plenty of opportunities to score late, the Kingsport Axmen were unable to capitalize in a 4-3 Appalachian League baseball loss to Bristol on Tuesday at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The Axmen (17-20), who have dropped five of their last seven games, were a woeful 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The State Liners (16-20) got outstanding performances from bullpen hurlers Anthony Gonzalez and Shane O’Neill late in the game.
Gonzalez chalked up the win by striking out three in three innings of work and O’Neill earned the save by throwing the last two innings, fanning a pair.
Kingsport’s DB Ellison took the loss.
FAST START
Kingsport got off to a fast start in the bottom of the first inning with three runs.
Five of the first batters for the Axmen reached base via a walk or being hit by a pitch.
Logan Sutton had the only hit of the frame with a single. Kyle Booker, Dominik Ramil and Cole Swift each tallied an RBI in the inning.
The State Liners responded in the top of the second when Trey Oblas led off the inning with a double off the right-field wall. He scored when Thomas Gould skied a ball to left field that Kingsport’s Swift lost in the sun, missing it and recording an error.
BRISTOL GOES AHEAD
In the top of the seventh, the State Liners finally got the offense going after only producing one hit through the first six innings.
Bristol roughed up new Kingsport hurler Ellison for three runs on three hits and seized a 4-3 lead.
Jake Cooper led off the inning with a walk and made it all the way to third on a hit-and-run single by Thomas Gould. Cooper scored with two outs on a Jordan Austin single and Gould advanced to third.
The next two batters walked and when Bargo drew his free pass, that allowed Gould to score and tie the game.
The State Liners took the lead on a bases-loaded infield single by Nick Strong, scoring Austin.
NO DICE
In the bottom of the eighth, things looked promising for the Kingsport offense.
It was not meant to be, however, as the Axmen left the tying run begging at third base.
Ramil got on to lead off the inning when Bristol’s shortstop missed a grounder that looked routine. After Swift put a sacrifice bunt down and Mayes White struck out swinging, Corbin Shaw had a pinch-hit single and Ramil got to third.
Michael Mancini grounded out to first base to end the Kingsport threat.
UP NEXT
The two teams will meet again on Wednesday at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.