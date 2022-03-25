GATE CITY — It took Abingdon an extra inning to break open a tight baseball contest with Gate City, but in the end, the Falcons did just that.
The defending Mountain 7 and Region 3D champions took advantage of two hits, three walks and a hit batter in top of the eighth inning to take a 7-4 win in eight innings at the Scott County Sports Complex.
The game was the district opener for both teams.
FIGHTING BACK
The Blue Devils (1-3, 0-1) took an early lead and relied on the pitching arm of Ryan Jessee to keep them there for most of the game.
“The Jessee kid pitched a great game for Gate City,” Abingdon coach Mark Francisco said. “I was proud of our young kids to be able to fight back and find a way to score runs. But obviously, we’ve got a lot of things to work on.
"We’re a younger team and just trying to get better each day. Finding a way to win today was a positive.”
One big positive for the Falcons (3-0, 1-0) came in the form of Ethan Gibson.
The junior, an All-Region 3D pitcher last season as a sophomore, left no doubt that he plans to be just as lethal on the mound this year.
With Gate City enjoying a 4-2 lead in the third inning, Gibson entered the game and pitched the final six innings. He shut out the Blue Devils the rest of the way, recording 11 strikeouts while surrendering only two hits and one walk.
“The Gibson kid is legit on the mound,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “We had a lot of momentum there early until they brought Gibson in to pitch.
“We changed our approaches a lot because of his fast pitching. We just didn’t stay within ourselves and try to get base hits.”
Salyer said not getting people on base in the final innings destroyed any momentum his offense had.
“We struck out a lot and didn’t make people make plays. And in high school baseball that’s the key to the game. You have to make people make plays,” the coach said.
TYING THINGS UP
Abingdon’s Jack Ferguson tied the game at 4 when he led off the top of the sixth by being hit by a pitch.
Ferguson stole second then moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored the tying run when he beat a throw to the plate on a hit up the middle of the infield from Landon Greer.
BY THE NUMBERS
Gibson finished 2-for-5 with an RBI. Brayden Cox was 2-for-4 and drove in a run for Gate City, which also also got a two-RBI single from Brendan Cassidy.