BLUFF CITY — Cocke County fought back a furious Sullivan East rally in the final minutes and escaped with a dramatic 66-64 victory Friday in the quarterfinals of the Region 1-3A girls basketball tournament at the Dyer Dome.
Paige Niethammer’s layup with 4.7 seconds remaining in the game proved to be the difference.
The victory, the first for the Lady Red (24-6) in regional play since 2010, propelled them into Monday’s regional semi-final against Greeneville. The Lady Greene Devils demolished Unicoi County 98-28 in their quarterfinal.
With just under four minutes to play, the Lady Red held a 60-52 lead and seemed in total control.
As they have done all season, the Lady Patriots were determined to come back. When Jenna Hare hit back-to-back 3-pointers and tied the game at 62 apiece with 2:07 left, things were looking up.
“We’ve battled so much adversity this season,” said East coach Allan Aubrey. “When Jenna tied the game, I really thought we’d go on and win it. I thought we’d find a way.”
Cocke County’s Sydney Clevenger hit two free throws to put her team back on top by two, only to see Hare drain two of her own from the charity stripe to again knot the score at 64-64 with 20.4 seconds to go.
The Lady Red called a time-out and drew up what they hoped would be the winning play.
Niethammer got the ball in the low post, spun to her left off the hip of the Sullivan East defender and found herself open for what proved to be the winning basket.
“I felt her on my hip and when I turned, I saw her flop,” said Niethammer. “I thought they’d call a foul on me, but they didn’t, and I was wide open and just put the ball off the glass.”
The play worked to perfection.
“They ran it just like we told them to,” said Cocke County coach Chris Mintz. “They executed it perfectly.”
Hare took the ensuing inbound pass and raced the length of the floor and got off a shot before the final horn, but the ball glanced harmlessly off the glass.
“It was such a great game I really hated that someone had to lose tonight,” added Mintz.
Aubrey could only lament what might have been.
“We’ve overcome so much this season,” said Aubrey. “Tonight, the ball just went in one more time for them.”
Niethammer led the Lady Red with 18 points while Gracie Gregg added 17 and Clevenger 16.
Hare had a game-high 24 points for Sullivan East (25-10) with Hayley Grubb scoring 17.