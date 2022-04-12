RYE COVE — Thomas Walker sophomore pitcher Eden Muncy recorded 23 strikeouts Tuesday.
In the end, however, it was a sophomore from Rye Cove that delivered the show stopper.
Despite Muncy’s stellar performance on the mound, Rye Cove produced six hits in the final three innings to take a 4-3 Cumberland District softball extra-inning victory on its home field.
The game was decided in the bottom of the ninth inning when pinch-hitter Montanna Dillowe delivered a walk-off single to right field that allowed Kenzie Hood to score the winning run from second base.
“It was nerve racking,” Dillowe said of standing in the batter’s box against Muncy in the bottom of the ninth with one out and Hood on second. “Everything that everyone on this team does, we all do it for everybody. If it wasn’t for them talking me up and helping me out with the pitches that she was pitching and how she was pitching them, I don’t know if I could have done it.”
Dillowe moved up from the junior varsity to the varsity team this year and stepped right into the role of a clutch pinch hitter.
“In JV I hit a little bit more, but there are girls that can hit better than I can sometimes this season,” the sophomore said.
GOING TO THE DUGOUT
Rye Cove coach Brittany Salyer had no hesitation in going to the dugout and calling on Dillowe to step into the key pinch-hit situation.
“She’s had a couple of big hits this year,” Salyer said of Dillowe. “I was hoping she would come in clutch for us. She was calm, cool and collected and she just let her rip. She did well. She’s one that can focus well, and she stepped in and did what she needed to do.”
LATE RALLY
Thomas Walker took a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the game on a two-RBI single from Lakin Burke, who finished 2-for-3 for the Lady Pioneers (7-3, 0-1).
The score stayed that way until Rye Cove (5-3, 1-0) put two runs on the board in the bottom of the seventh on RBI-singles from Hood and Sara Byrd.
In extra innings, Burke added another RBI single in the top of the eighth. But Rye Cove tied things up in the bottom of the eighth when Elizabeth Rollins singled, stole second and moved to third and scored on wild pitches.
Rye Cove senior pitcher Lexie Rhoton, who struck out nine in the contest, got two strikeouts in the top of the ninth to pitch her way out of a jam with runners on second and third. And to set up the stage for the dramatic win in the bottom of the ninth.
“They executed when they needed to and we didn’t in some situations,” Thomas Walker coach Kristen Parker said. “And that’s all softball is, and that’s what it comes down to.”