KINGSPORT — Danville dominated Kingsport for six innings Wednesday.
Then came the seventh.
The Axmen scored five runs on five hits and took advantage of a walk and a Danville error in the bottom of the seventh to cut into a healthy Otterbots lead. But Danville managed to hang on for a 7-6 Appalachian League baseball win at Hunter Wright Stadium.
The loss dropped Kingsport to 19-6 on the season.
The Axmen continued to keep a seven-game lead on Greeneville and an eight-game lead over Johnson City and Elizabethton in the Appy League West standings.
Greeneville, Johnson City and Elizabethton all lost in Wednesday’s play.
Almost all of Kingsport’s offense came in the seventh inning Wednesday.
The Axmen managed only one hit and had no runs through the first six innings of the contest, while Danville (14-11) scored seven runs through the first six innings.
Henry Hunter, a freshman at Alabama-Birmingham, started the seventh-inning rally with a double and Logan Poteet followed with a double to score Hunter and give the Axmen their first run of the game.
After a walk to Nate Anderson, Poteet scored on an RBI-single from Ian Riley. Jacob Perry then delivered an RBI double to score two more runs.
Perry scored the fifth run of the inning for Kingsport on a Danville throwing error.
ONE MORE RUN
Kingsport scored another run in the bottom of the ninth when Sam Petersen and Perry led off the inning with back-to-back walks.
After a wild pitch, Petersen scored from third on a sacrifice fly from Corbin Shaw.
That was as close as the Axmen could get.
BY THE NUMBERS
Patrick Keighran did the most offensive damage for Danville. He finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while R.J. Johnson had a triple and two RBIs for the Otterbots.
Six different Kingsport players had a hit in the contest, including Perry, who had the two-RBI double in the seventh.
Colby Klepper (2-1) got the win in relief for Danville. He gave up three runs on three hits with two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of work.
Casey Keller, the fifth pitcher in the game for the Otterbots, came on in the ninth and picked up his first save of the season.
Ryan Murphy, a sophomore hurler at James Madison, suffered his first loss of the season.
Murphy dropped to 1-1 after giving up two runs on six hits in five innings of work. He recorded seven strikeouts and had no walks.
UP NEXT
Danville continues its road trip Thursday with a visit to Bristol, while Kingsport travels to Johnson City.