GATE CITY — Gate City turned up the pressure late Saturday to stay unbeaten in Mountain 7 District girls basketball play.
The Lady Blue Devils (5-6, 2-0) survived being down 13 points with a little more than four minutes to play in regulation to battle back and take a 56-53 win over Wise Central (7-4, 0-2) at Gate City Middle School.
The come-from-behind win came after Kelly Houseright moved Gate City’s defensive scheme to a full-court press late in the game.
“We’ve been in that kind of situation before and I think that’s kind of helped us,” Houseright said.
Gate City forced 19 turnovers, including eight in the fourth quarter.
BATTLING BACK
The game was close throughout the first three quarters before Central used a 12-2 run to build a 44-31 lead with 4:23 left in regulation.
A basket by Macey Mullins at the 4:07 mark sparked a Gate City run, and the Lady Blue Devils closed out regulation on a 14-3 push to send the game to overtime tied at 47.
Addie Gibson, the only Gate City player to score in double figures, led the comeback offensively and defensively.
“Addie is always consistent. That’s why she’s out on the floor,” Houseright said of her junior. “She’s like the Energizer Bunny. She’s out on the floor all the time because she never quits. She just keeps going and going.”
Gibson said the key was the Lady Blue Devils’ ability to keep up their energy level when they needed it for defense.
“We came out with a lot of energy and our team played good defense and that paid off,” Gibson said.
Central took a 49-47 lead early in overtime, but a 3-pointer from Lexi Ervin put the Lady Blue Devils out front for good with 2:50 left in OT.
LIMITED NUMBERS
Only four Central players scored, though freshman Emmah McAmis offset many problems arising from that stat.
McAmis led all scorers with 30 points and Jill Sturgill had 14.
UP NEXT
Gate City is back in Mountain 7 action on Thursday at home against John Battle. Central is scheduled to play at Abingdon on Tuesday.