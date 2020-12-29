NORTON — J.I. Burton’s Zac Campbell had an average night for three quarters Tuesday.
Then the junior cranked his game up another level in the fourth to lead the Raiders to a 63-54 Cumberland District boys basketball win over Rye Cove at Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
ONE-MAN SCORING SHOW
Campbell turned the fourth quarter into a one-man show, singlehandedly outscoring Rye Cove 15-2 over a four-minute stretch to seal the victory for the Raiders (2-0, 1-0).
“I just tried to keep going to the basket and do what my coach told me and it ended up working,” Campbell said. “Once I see the ball go through the basket once or twice, I start picking it up with everything I do and it just keeps going from there.”
Campbell’s onslaught was aided by Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez fouling out during the run.
Nevertheless, the junior finished with a game-high 31 points and 12 rebounds before going to the Eagles’ bench.
“(Chavez) is a big part of what we do on both sides of the floor, obviously,” Rye Cove coach Michael Berry said. “He can also be a primary ball-handler when we need him to be and we certainly missed him down the stretch. He’s a heck of a player.
“We ran out of gas there. We had some sloppy fouls there at the end of the game. We struggled against the pressure there at the end of the game, which I think that was more us being a little tired than anything else.
“But I’m proud of the way we fought,” Berry added. “This is a resilient group. We wanted to come here and get a win and we’re disappointed. But we’ll go back to work tomorrow.”
CLOSE FROM THE START
The game was close throughout and featured nine lead changes and eight ties.
Rye Cove (1-2, 1-1) built a 52-46 lead with 6:44 left in the game before Campbell reeled off eight straight points to put Burton up 54-52 with 5:14 left.
Chavez hit a bucket at the 4:55 mark to tie the game at 54 before Campbell scored seven straight to put the Raiders ahead 61-54 with 2:08 remaining.
Burton added two more free throws — one from Chris Branham and one from Noa Godsey — in the waning minutes to seal the victory.
“It wasn’t our greatest performance tonight, but we stepped up defensively and kind of started playing at the end,” Burton coach Caleb Church said.
“My hat’s off to Rye Cove. They came to ready to play. They’re scrappy. It was a good battle.”
BY THE BOOKS
Campbell finished with 24 points. Trevor Culbertson scored 12 and Godsey added 10 for the Raiders.Ethan Lindsey pulled down 13 rebounds.
Rye Cove got nine points apiece from Zach Baker and Matthew Rhoton.