KINGSPORT — After giving up two runs in the top of the fifth inning due in part to a key error, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team could not catch up to Princeton on Sunday.

The Whistlepigs (2-4) capitalized on the Kingsport miscue and took the seven-inning contest at Hunter Wright Stadium 5-2.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you