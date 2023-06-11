KINGSPORT — After giving up two runs in the top of the fifth inning due in part to a key error, the Kingsport Axmen baseball team could not catch up to Princeton on Sunday.
The Whistlepigs (2-4) capitalized on the Kingsport miscue and took the seven-inning contest at Hunter Wright Stadium 5-2.
RICKY, YOU LOST THAT NUMBER
Kingsport relief pitcher Ricky Reeth took over for starter Caleb Anderson in the fourth inning, already in a 2-0 hole.
The offense supplied some power, however, as the Axmen scored two in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game.
With two outs, Michael Mancini got on with a single and scored on the next batter as Cole Swift knocked a gap-shot triple to right. Carson Queck walked the next batter to put runners on the corners.
Swift scored to tie the game when a pitch bounced a couple of feet in front of the plate and got away from the Princeton catcher. The Axmen (3-3), however, would leave two runners stranded as Deniel Ortiz grounded out to second to end the threat.
In the top of the fifth is when things unwound for the Model City crew.
With one out, Princeton’s Blake Mayberry reached on a single and Ben Beauchamp reached on a five-pitch walk.
Up next was Mike Koszewski, who hit a grounder to the gap between first and second. Kingsport second baseman Swift made the snag and tossed the ball to shortstop Payton Allen to make the force at second.
On the turn, Allen threw the ball to third attempting to get a double play, but it was wide and Mayberry scored to give Princeton the lead.
The next batter, Jesse Robinson, smacked a double that scored Koszewski.
In the top of the seventh, Beauchamp socked a solo home run to left to give Princeton the final three-run margin.
Andrew Cotten picked up the win for Princeton by going 1⅓ innings of relief with one strikeout.
Reeth was pegged with the loss for Kingsport, going two innings in relief and striking out four.
UP NEXT
Monday is the first scheduled league-wide off day. Kingsport play on Tuesday at Greeneville.