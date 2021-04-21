Kyle Larson has raced on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track in a Super Late Model. He competed in the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in 50-plus years.
Now, the versatile superstar is ready to hit the high-banked, half-mile oval again, this time behind the wheel of a lightweight, high-powered Sprint Car, capable of reaching top speeds over 170 mph at the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown.
The California racer knows it will be an experience unlike any he’s ever had at Bristol.
“All the cars are so different from each other. There’s not much you can take from the Late Models and Cup car that can benefit me in the sprint car,” Larson said in a BMS Zoom call.
“The car is so much faster. Hopefully, the groove will get wide and slick where we can put on a good race,” he said.
It will be Larson’s first race of the year with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, although he’s run multiple races on dirt, including a pair of second-place runs in the Late Models at the Bristol Dirt Nationals. He opened the season with a win in the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals and won the opener for the Lucas Oil Late Model Series. In his first Sprint Car race of the year, he won last week in the All Star Circuit of Champions at Williams Grove, Pennsylvania.
Of course, Larson has the day job of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, where he won earlier this year at Las Vegas. Heading into Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, he currently ranks sixth in the point standings behind the wheel of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
In the Sprint Car world, Larson has torn up the tracks in the white No. 57 Paul Silva-owned machine. Larson had an incredible 2020 season on dirt, winning 46 races overall. Despite running a limited World of Outlaws schedule, he led the circuit with 12 wins, three more than champion Brad Sweet.
Like his racing hero Tony Stewart, the 28-year-old driver has a true passion for dirt racing.
“Dirt racing is super important to me. It’s what I grew up doing,” Larson said. “With them putting dirt down at Bristol, playing the PlayStation 2 game growing up, I really wanted to take the advantage to race there in different types of cars. It should be a lot of fun, some awesome racing.”
Larson addressed the high speeds at Bristol. He has raced at different high-speed short tracks around the country, but knows Bristol will present its own set of challenges.
“There are a lot of half-miles around the country. When you’re on a half-mile in a Sprint Car, you’re wide open,” Larson said. “I don’t anticipate it feeling much faster than a Port Royal or Eldora, but I haven’t been on there in a Sprint Car yet. In a Late Model, it seemed faster than Port Royal. I don’t think the pace will slow off at Bristol as much as it does at other tracks.”