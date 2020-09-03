Kyle Larson is beating the best short track racers in the country at their own games.
After his NASCAR suspension for a racial slur in April, Larson has gone on a tear on the dirt tracks. His win in Saturday’s Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model feature at Port Royal (Pa.) was his 35th win this summer.
Remarkably, it was only his second start in a dirt late model and it came against a field that included seven former national champions.
The 28-year-old California driver won by a half-second over runner-up Brandon Sheppard. The night before, Larson finished fifth, battling national points leader Jimmy Owens throughout the feature race. Prior to that, Larson won his heat race over three-time national champion Jonathan Davenport.
The late model drivers certainly get no sympathy from the best winged sprint car racers in the country.
Larson has won three straight World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series races and five of his last six races on the tour. He has nine wins in 19 starts, while points leader Brad Sweet is next on the list with eight wins in 36 starts.
He has similarly dominated in the All Star Circuit of Champions. Larson has a dozen wins in 16 starts, five more wins than points leader Aaron Reutzel has in 33 starts.
Consider the fact that three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart has no wins, four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 17 All-Star starts.
Besides those numbers, Larson won Pennsylvania sprint car week and has won four of six starts in USAC Midgets. The other two races, he finished second.
Another marquee win last week was the Hoosier Hundred, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. In his only USAC Silver Crown start of the season, he charged from a 22nd-place start to claim the victory.
All these cars are vastly different from the heavy NASCAR stock cars he raced the previous six seasons on paved tracks. The cars are all different from each other. The winged sprint cars and non-winged cars drive much differently as does a dirt late model. For Larson to adapt the way he has is a remarkable achievement.
As for his future, Larson expressed a desire for another NASCAR opportunity in an August interview with Motor Racing Network. In addition, Stewart recently lobbied for Larson’s return to the Cup Series, adding to speculation he could replace Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford.
A six-time winner in the Cup Series and the winner of the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race, his talent is undeniable. Whether his future holds a return to NASCAR or foray into IndyCar, no one is cheering harder for him than the guys he has been racing on dirt.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway was able to get in three of the six scheduled races last Friday night before the rain came.
They will go at it again Friday on the 3/8-mile concrete oval with twin 35-lap Late Model Stock features highlighting the night’s program. Kres VanDyke will be looking for his ninth straight win and to tie Nate Monteith’s record of 10 wins in a single season.
In addition, there are features for the Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street divisions. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing scheduled for 8 p.m.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The American Crate Late Model Series headlines racing at the 4/10-mile Bulls Gap dirt track on Friday night.
It includes heat races, a Quick-6 dash, B-Mains and a 40-lap feature. Other races are scheduled for the Sportsman Late Model, Classic, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive classes.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 7 p.m., followed by qualifying and racing.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
After paving and weather delays, the Southeast Super Truck Series is scheduled to open the season Saturday at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn.
There will also be feature races for the SEST Limited Late Models, Legends, Bandoleros and Carolina Vintage series.
Kenneth Headen won the most recent Super Trucks race at Anderson, S.C., while Ashton Higgins, who has raced part-time at Kingsport Speedway this season, was the winner in the Limited Late Model class.
Gates open at 4 p.m. with qualifying to begin at 5 p.m. and racing set for 7 p.m.