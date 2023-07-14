KINGSPORT — One of the area’s most anticipated events makes its return this weekend.
The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K road race, featuring some of the best distance runners in the country, returns to the candlelit streets of the Model City for the 33rd time Saturday night.
The Crazy 8s helps kick off the 42nd Fun Fest, and the race has a special flair again this year: hosting the USA Track & Field Men’s 8K Road Championship presented by Toyota.
The gun for the 8K will go off at 8:58 p.m. with all of the pre-race festivities beginning roughly a half-hour before the start.
Longtime State of Franklin Track Club volunteer coordinator Bob Townsend will serve as this year’s torchbearer.
The crazy day of events will kick off at 6 p.m. with the Kingsport Pediatric Dentistry Little 8s Youth Field Day inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium. Beginning at at 6:58 p.m., the age group races will feature events for youth from toddler age to 12 years old in races of distances from 100 to 600 yards.
The Special 8s races will also return.
The Almost Crazy 3K, a certified course for state records, will go off at 7:58 p.m.
In the men’s national championship race, prize money goes to the first 10 across the line, and the winner will receive a check for $5,000.
The prize purses for the women and top local finishers were cut following the loss of a major sponsor.
The American record bonus of $10,008 will come into play if someone beats Alberto Salazar’s mark of 22:04 set in 1981.
PACKET PICKUP AND EXPO
The We Run Events Healthy Lifestyles expo and packet pickup will take place in the Civic Auditorium, which is a short walk from the starting line.
The expo will last from noon to 8 p.m. and will be taking race-day registration until closing.
Online registration will close on Friday at midnight. Only in-person registration will take place on Saturday.
THE COURSE
The race will start in front of Martin Dentistry on Fort Henry Drive and end inside J. Fred Johnson Stadium, as it has since 2006. Everything in between will be the same as the 2019 course.
The first loop will wrap around Borden Park, while the second loop will have long stretches along Swannanoa Avenue and Sherwood Drive before going back toward the stadium.
The event, which has had three different courses over the years, has seen a multitude of spectacular races, including Peter Githuka’s then-world-record run of 22:03 in 1996 and last year’s photo finish between Conner Mantz and Shadrack Kipchirchir.
The current world best is by Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto, who split 21:11 en route to 10K in 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
Runners who complete both the 8K and Almost Crazy 3K will receive a “Totally Crazy” medal.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Most of the running world is still coming off the high of the outdoor national championships last weekend in Eugene, Oregon, and the best runners have already clinched their spots for the world championships later this summer in Budapest, Hungary.
The Crazy 8s is the seventh stop on the 2023 USATF Running Circuit. The women’s 6K championship is also this weekend in Canton, Ohio.
The racing season is nearly halfway done, and Olympian Leonard Korir is once again solid, having earned a national title in the 25K and runner-up honors in the half marathon and 15K.
Korir, who finished a close third last year in Kingsport, will return hoping to move up to the top spot this year.
“We think Leonard is a slight favorite, but it’s pretty much wide open at this point,” Crazy 8s co-director Hank Brown said in a release. “As everyone knows, we had a photo finish last year between Kipchirchir and Mantz, and Leonard was in the background of that picture. That’s how close he was.”
Kipchirchir and Mantz are not returning this year, putting Korir in the driver’s seat alongside fourth-place finisher Sam Chelanga.
“Korir and Chelanga look to improve from last year, but they’ll be challenged by a field of rising stars,” said USATF official Blake Boldon. “I’m keeping my eyes on Isai Rodriguez, who pushed the pace on the track at both the NCAA and USATF Championships this season.”
Boldon is excited about the quality and depth of the field.
“We are expecting an elite field of 40 plus runners this year,” Brown said. “The interest level is high from across the country, and we are excited to see these guys run in Kingsport Saturday night.”
Pick: Leonard Korir
Reasoning: Korir’s strong background in cross country and longer distance races will be evident and he’s hungry.
Watch for Andrew Colley and Isai Rodriguez as dark horses. Colley has been running well and he’s as good as anyone in the field when he’s fully healthy. Coming off oa top American performance at Peachtree 10K earlier this month should give him a lot of confidence.