KINGSPORT — One of the area’s most anticipated events makes its return this weekend.

The Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network Crazy 8s 8K road race, featuring some of the best distance runners in the country, returns to the candlelit streets of the Model City for the 33rd time Saturday night.

Crazy 8s course map

The new Crazy 8’s 8K course map.
Leonard Korir

Olympian Leonard Korir goes into Saturday’s Crazy 8s 8K with one USATF national championship in the 25K already this season. He is one of the favorites to win the $5,000 first-place prize and is vying for the American record of 22:04.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.

