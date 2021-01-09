NORTON —Wise Central’s blue-collar style of play means a variety of Lady Warriors can step up and play big on any given night.
On Saturday, Hannah Large stepped up into the role.
The senior had 20 points — 10 in each half — and eight rebounds to lead the Lady Warriors to a key 51-37 Mountain 7 District girls basketball win over Abingdon on Central’s home floor.
Large, along with Hannah McAmis and others, also played key defensive roles to allow Central (7-1, 5-1) to keep the taller Lady Falcons (2-2, 2-2) off the boards for most of the night.
Central’s Robin Dotson was pleased with Large’s offensive output and his team’s defensive effort that forced 17 Abingdon turnovers.
“I was very proud of our defensive effort,” the veteran coach said. “We gave them some second-chance points simply because there were times they were a little more athletic and a little longer. But I don’t know if they got a good look all night at the basket. We challenged every shot and I’m very proud of our effort.
Large’s offensive performance was something Dotson said he and his staff have been looking for all season long. She’s one of several players who can take the reins of the Lady Warriors’ offensive attack.
“We’ve got five or six people that can do some stuff and they’ve all got to contribute. And they’ve bought in and they play for each other and I’m just tickled to death with their effort tonight,” Dotson said.
“This was a really big game for us, especially since we lost to Gate City (on Thursday),” Large said. “We really needed this win and we all stepped up in our own different ways tonight.
“It takes a lot of believing in each other. It’s just a big group that has their own different skills and we’re all good attributes to each other.”
McAmis powered the defense and pulled down 12 rebounds in the process, also adding seven points on the other end of the floor. Bayleigh Allison also scored seven points and Callie Mullins contributed six points and 10 rebounds for Central.
Abingdon got a double-double from Morgan Blevins, who finished 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Annah Blankenship scored 11 points for the Lady Falcons.
TOUGHEN UP
Abingdon coach Jimmy Brown said the game was physical, which is to be expected in the Mountain 7.
“It was a physical game and we’ve struggled with that a little bit this year, but that’s something we’re going to have to work through,” Brown said. “That’s a night in the Mountain 7 and if we’re lucky enough to qualify for region play, that’s nights in Roanoke. So that’s something we’ve got to get better at right now.
“We bring the physicality in practice. We’ve just got to transition that into game nights.”
COMING UP
Abingdon is scheduled stay on the road with a Tuesday trip to John Battle.
Central is off until Thursday when John Battle visits Norton.