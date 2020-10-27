GRAY — Regional meet week always feels like the final exam.
At Thursday’s Region 1 cross country championships for both Large and Small classes, the top three teams and individuals in the top 10 not on a qualifying team will advance to the state meet at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Racing at Daniel Boone will get underway at 1 p.m. with the Small Class girls, followed by the boys at 1:45 p.m. The Large Class races will take the course at 3 p.m. (girls) and 3:45 p.m. (boys).
Masks are required for all spectators, coaches and athletes upon entry. Temperature checks will be taken at the gate.
Weather forecasts show improvement as the day goes on, but it could end up being a soggy day for a run.
HISTORY LESSON
The TSSAA officially sanctioned the boys state meet beginning in 1960. The girls came along in 1975.
The first regional meet was held in Knoxville on the Tennessee campus then in 1967 moved to a course on Cherokee Boulevard, where some meets are still run today. After stops at the Chickamauga Dam in Chattanooga (1976) and Mountain Home in Johnson City (1975, 1978), the regional moved to Gray in 1979 and has been there ever since.
The race distance also has varied. Until 1972, the boys raced only 2 miles. They gained a mile in 1973.
On the girls’ side, from 1975 until 1982, distance varied between 1 and 2 miles until it became 3 miles in 1983.
The last change was in 2006 when both races were lengthened to 5 kilometers.
LARGE CLASS GIRLS
Individual pick: Jenna Hutchins, Science Hill
Team pick: Daniel Boone
The only thing that will keep Hutchins from winning her second straight title and possibly breaking another course record is her. The Science Hill junior could make a bit of national history if she were to break 17 minutes on the Trailblazer course.
Hutchins would become the only high schooler ever to record five consecutive sub-17 5K times in one season.
The team race behind her will be the show. Boone enters as a slight favorite, having home-course advantage and winning the conference meet by three points over David Crockett.
Either a Boone or a Crockett win would end a drought of substantial length. The Lady Trailblazers’ last region win came in 1996 and the Lady Pioneers’ only previous triumph was in 1982.
LARGE CLASS BOYS
Individual pick: Conner Wingfield, Daniel Boone
Team pick: Daniel Boone
Wingfield is a 5-for-5 this season and is in good shape for his sixth win. He was runner-up last season in a tough battle with Science Hill’s Aaron Jones. Wingfield will have company, though: Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders has elected to go out with him every time they’ve met this season.
Boone has won four straight team titles and seven of the last eight. Look for the Trailblazers to not only win No. 5 but also post a low score.
SMALL CLASS GIRLS
Individual pick: Emery Coffey, Washburn
Team pick: Happy Valley
Coffey was an all-state performer last season and the region runner-up. University High’s Isabelle Johnson is the defending region champion and so is her team, but a repeat does not look favorable on paper.
The Lady Warriors are search of their first region team title since 2003.
SMALL CLASS BOYS
Individual pick: Irving Medina, Chuckey-Doak
Team pick: West Greene
Medina has been with the lead pack of every race of the season and is in a prime position to secure his fourth state appearance.
In the team race, West Greene looks to be the squad to beat. The virtual meet projects the Buffaloes with all five scorers making all-region.
PAST REGION MEETS
Oct. 28, 2010: Connor Hatfield and Jordan Noe went 1-2 to lead Morristown West to its fourth straight Class AAA team title with 34 points.
Science Hill’s Molly Foster won her second straight individual title, and teammate Martha McCoy wasn’t far behind in second. The Lady Hilltoppers easily won the team title with 36 points.
Oct. 26, 1995: In the Class AAA boys race, Joe Dickson led Dobyns-Bennett to a team title with his blazing 3-mile time of 15:47. The Tribe scored a still-standing Class AAA record-low 18 points.
Carla McCready won her last of three individual titles for the Tribe in 18:33, but D-B came up short in the team race, 40-45, after Science Hill put all of its scoring five in the top 12.
Sullivan North’s John Paul Caldwell and Jonathan Weatherly went 1-2 in the Class A-AA race, but University High was too much for the Golden Raiders, winning 30-51.
UH’s Amy Matthews won the last of her three individual Class A-AA titles and the Lady Bucs won their fifth consecutive team title.
Oct. 23, 1980: D-B’s Jim Ailshie won his only regional title in the second year the meet was in Gray, traversing the 3-mile course in 15:50.8. Ailshie used his great half-mile speed to outdistance Boone’s Tim Darnell in the final mile.
Coach Karl Winkle’s Trailblazers got the last laugh, winning the team’s first title with 47 points. Current Boone coach Len Jeffers finished 22nd in the race with a time of 17:18.8.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Indians finished with 31 points to win the program’s first region team title. Vickie Hildebrand (13:14.1) led the charge with a third-place finish over the 2-mile course.
Elizabethton’s Lisa Carr took home individual honors, crossing in 12:58.9.
Nov. 9, 1963: Hampton’s Ronnie Heaton, coached by Dan Crowe, won the first of his two regional titles over the two-mile course in a new record of 10:31. He would go on to win the state individual title the following week.
Science Hill won the first of its 12 regional titles with 54 points, outdistancing Holston Valley’s 86. The ‘Toppers — under the direction of Ed Pierpont — would go on to win the state meet in Murfreesboro the next week.