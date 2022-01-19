NICKELSVILLE — Twin Springs hit only two of seven field goal attempts in the final minute of Wednesday’s Cumberland District contest.
The last one counted the most.
Twin Springs junior Connor Lane put up an off-balance shot from the left side of the key with one second left to play.
The ball found its way to the bottom of the net to give the Titans a 51-50 boys basketball win over Eastside.
“I don’t want to do it again,” Lane said of sinking the dramatic basket. “It felt good, but I don’t want to be in the situation again where something like that has to happen.
“We should’ve executed earlier, but it’s all good. We got the win.”
The victory for Twin Springs (9-5, 3-0) came after the Titans gained a double-figure advantage on the scoreboard in the third quarter thanks to a 14-0 scoring run to start the frame.
Eastside, however, had no intentions of giving up early.
After Twin Springs built a 32-21 lead with 4:42 left in the third, the Spartans (6-8, 0-2) cut the advantage to 33-31 by the end of the frame.
Eastside opened the fourth quarter with a 9-2 scoring run.
All nine Spartan points in the run came from Eli McCoy and put Eastside up 40-35 at the 4:44 mark of the period.
The game stayed tight the rest of the way, with Eastside holding a lead until the final second.
The Spartans led 49-44 with 11 seconds left when Mason Elliott hit two free throws to cut the lead to three.
Two seconds later, Elliott benefited from an Eastside turnover by sinking two more free throws to cut the Spartan lead to 49-48.
Eastside’s Jordan Gray then hit one of two free throws left with seven seconds on the clock before the Titans moved the ball down the court and got the ball to Lane for the dramatic game-winner.
“I wanted it,” Lane said. “I was calling for it and they got it to me and it just happened. It was pretty cool.”
Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb knew his team was in for a battle with the Spartans.
Webb said his team was fortunate to walk out of the gym with a win.
“Hats off to Eastside. They kicked our butts all night,” Webb said. “They dictated everything that we did. We were just fortunate enough to get a shot there at the end.”
SCORING
Bradley Owens led Twin Springs with 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Lane added 14 points and Tristan Counts finished with nine.
Eastside got 15 points and 12 rebounds from McCoy.
The Spartans also got 12 points from Gray.
LADY SPARTANS ROLL
Eastide’s girls took advantage of 27 turnovers on the way to a 62-36 district win over Twin Springs.
Azzy Hammons and Carter Powers scored 20 points apiece to lead the Lady Spartans.
Twin Springs got 17 points from Kayli Dunn.