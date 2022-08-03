CLINCHPORT — There’s a certain “buzz” surrounding the Rye Cove football program, and August has only begun.
Wait, why is the community talking about a team that hasn’t won a game since 2019 and had the season cut short last year because of a shortage of players?
The reason for all the hubbub is folks can see the changes happening at the Eagle’s Nest right before their eyes.
The numbers are better, and the enthusiasm is renewed.
The turnaround isn’t going to happen overnight, but new head coach Gary Collier looks to be pressing all the right buttons in the early stages of his days at the Cove.
“You know it’s going in the right direction when little things get taken care of early on,” Collier said. “One of the first things I did was leave a vacuum cleaner in the middle of the fieldhouse. I heard it start up, and I know it didn’t start on its own. They started keeping it clean like it was their house, and they know there’s consequences if it isn’t kept clean.”
Sophomore quarterback Landon Lane is helping lead the charge of getting the Eagles back to a competitive level.
“I do have a lot of confidence in him. He’s a tough-nosed kid that is ready to learn,” Collier said. “I’ve worked with him on some quarterback skills and drills. He’s had a lot of improvement in a short amount of time, and he listens to everything we say.”
One of the most noticeable changes will be the style of offense. The switch from the single wing and mostly in shotgun to the T-formation and under center is a change, but it has been a welcome one.
“From the moment I went into high school, we ran out of the shotgun, and I had never taken a snap under center,” Lane said. “It’s a change for the better. It’s more straightforward and easier to understand. We’ve gotten it down really quick, and we can do a little bit of everything out of it.”
Lane’s legs are one of the more impressive things to Collier rather than his arm. That will only help the offense since the option is a big chunk of the scheme.
“I may be more impressed with his legs than I am with his arm at this point,” Collier said. “We’re going to spread him out and get out in space. It’s hard to do that out of this offense, but if we get into the I-formation and get him into some RPOs, I think that will be a strength.”
Whatever the outcomes may be on the gridiron, there are changes for the better happening in Clinchport, and the players are the ones making it happen.
“I hesitate on using the term ‘culture change’ because it can be viewed as negative,” Collier said. “I’m not into bad-mouthing what happened in the past because we can’t change any of it. We took the bad stuff that was here when the new staff arrived and we flushed it. We’ve built on the good stuff, and we’ve implemented some of our own stuff.”
Added Lane: “I think we’re going to be very well coached this year. We’ve been doing a lot of the little things right, and we’re getting to do a lot of things that we didn’t get to do last year.”
