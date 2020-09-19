KNOXVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett football celebrated a landmark win in high fashion Friday night.
The Indians thumped Region 1-6A foe Hardin Valley 46-7 for the 800th victory in the program’s 100-year history. Their wins total is second in the state behind Maryville.
The Tribe is ranked 29th nationally for football victories.
“It’s great to have No. 800 for these kids, but also it’s about all the kids that came before them and all of the coaches that came before me,” Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian said. “I’m happy for the program to get win No. 800.”
The Indians (4-0, 2-0), who are ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, wasted little time getting on the scoreboard against the Hawks (0-4, 0-2). Quarterback Zane Whitson completed a 33-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Sherer on their opening play.
The Tribe proceeded to score on its next four possessions:
• A 1-yard touchdown run by Jackson Martin.
• A 2-yard run by Tylar Tesnear.
• A 3-yard run by Tesnear.
• A 7-yard end-around sprint by Jonavan Gillespie that staked D-B to a 33-0 advantage at halftime.
D-B added two touchdowns in the second half, on a 13-yard run by Phillip Armitage and a late 3-yard run by Hunter Minton.
Hardin Valley got its only touchdown with just over four minutes to play when McKree Guinn hit Ty Gentry for a 13-yard score.
Through four games, the D-B defense has surrendered a combined 17 points while seeing its offense pile up 140.
Defensive tackle Blake Collier said the defense has played team ball all season.
“We don’t really have any stars. We’re just all about the team,” Collier said.
“We gave up some yards tonight, but we bowed our backs and didn’t give up at any point. It’s not about the yards, it’s about the points.”
STATS LEADERS
Whitson completed 9 of 17 passes for 144 yards and the touchdown. Armitage and Tesnear led the Tribe ground game, Armitage romping for 84 yards and the TD on nine carries and Tesnear rushing for 64 yards and his two scores on just eight carries.
UP NEXT
The Indians step out of Region 1-6A play next Friday when they welcome Daniel Boone to J. Fred Johnson Stadium.