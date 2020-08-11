KINGSPORT — Derrick Lancaster’s scary crash at Kingsport Speedway was a reminder that danger lurks on the local short tracks as well as the superspeedways.
The Virginia driver was racing hard in Friday’s opening Late Model Stock feature when cars piled up in front of him. The left front of his No. 25 Chevrolet clipped another car, launching him into the turn 4 wall. After a hard impact, Lancaster’s car slid down the track with fire blazing from the engine.
The Kingsport rescue team quickly responded, reaching the scene less than 10 seconds after the car stopped. Personnel extracted Lancaster from the car and with help he walked to his hauler as the crowd cheered.
However, he was visibly shaken and later was transported by ambulance to Holston Valley Medical Center where his wife, Elizabeth, detailed the extent of his injuries on the Derrick Lancaster Racing Facebook page.
Elizabeth, a nurse, posted that an MRI showed a hairline fracture at the base of his skull, also known as a hangman’s fracture. According to the neurosurgeon, that is the type of injury that caused Dale Earnhardt’s death, though that fracture severed Earnhardt’s spinal cord.
Lancaster’s injury does not require surgery, although he will wear a neck brace for three months. Doctors also advised him to never race again, which was devastating to the former Kingsport Speedway winner.
Elizabeth Lancaster later updated plans to get Derrick started in physical therapy and said the good news was there was no underlying trauma from the impact. She praised the professional staff at Holston Valley for how they’ve taken care of her husband.
Kingsport Speedway posted Monday on social media that Lancaster had been released from the hospital.
Lancaster, 47, has five starts in the ARCA Series, all on the superspeedways of Daytona and Talladega — where the danger is more apparent. Daytona was the site of Earnhardt’s fatal crash in 2001 and where Ryan Newman suffered a terrifying crash at the end of this year’s Daytona 500.
The NASCAR Cup Series cars have the best safety equipment available and Newman survived such a horrifying accident thanks to innovations made since Earnhardt’s crash.
Some of those innovations have been passed down to the short tracks, like mandatory use of the HANS (heck and neck restraint system) device. Still, some drivers slip by track officials and risk going on the track without wearing one, especially during practice and qualifying.
But it takes just one hung throttle and a driver is out of control, headed for a hard impact, especially at the short tracks where there are no impact-absorbing walls like the Cup tracks require.
Upgraded seat technology is another available safety feature. One driver with experience in both the NASCAR Xfinity and truck series was at Kingsport on Friday night. In discussing safety issues, he noted how drivers will spend so much to make the cars faster and sometimes skimp on the pieces of equipment that will save them from serious injury or death.
The dangers of racing at a place like Kingsport can easily drop into the back of the mind. The track is a relatively flat, three-eighths-mile concrete oval with top qualifying speeds around 90 mph. The only fatality in Kingsport’s history came in 1967 when it was a high-banked dirt track. Adel Shaheen flipped his Modified car and was thrown from it when he was struck by another car.
Racing is much safer these days in full-bodied stock cars around the concrete oval. However, spectacular wrecks have occurred in recent years at Kingsport in which drivers have escaped without serious injuries.
One involved Kres VanDyke and Zeke Shell, whose cars became an entangled mess as they clobbered the inside wall on the frontstretch. Another saw Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, have an incredibly violent impact with the entrance gate at turn 1 in 2018.
Three weeks ago, there was a fatal crash in a Modified race at Langley Speedway. Over the last 18 months, there have been racing-related deaths in drag cars, go-karts and even sports cars with experienced driving instructors.
Auto racing is a sport with deep passion, but drivers must always be mindful of the risks involved with going fast.
Derrick Lancaster is on his way to recovery. A true racer, he can use his talents for other roles in the sport if he so desires. Perhaps some good will come from his crash and it can provide information to make the sport safer.