Five months ago, Derrick Lancaster suffered a serious crash at Kingsport Speedway and was told he would never race again.
Last Friday, Lancaster was the fastest driver in ARCA Series testing at Daytona at nearly 184 miles per hour.
The Virginia driver was racing hard for position during a Late Model Stock feature at Kingsport on Aug. 7, when his No. 25 Chevrolet clipped another car and catapulted head-on into the turn 4 wall.
Flames were spewing out of his car as it slid down the track.
Rescue crews were on the scene immediately and extracted Lancaster from the car. He walked back through the pits to his hauler, but he was visibly shaken. He laid down inside his hauler and the ambulance was later called to take him to Holston Valley Medical Center.
His wife, Elizabeth, who is a nurse, described his injuries on the Derrick Lancaster Racing Facebook page.
“MRI results confirmed a hairline fracture at the base of his skull. Also known as a Hangmans fracture, or Atlanto occipital joint fracture, or hairline basilar skull fracture. Direct from the mouth of the neurosurgeon, this is the same injury that Dale Earnhardt succumbed to, the only difference is it severed Earnhardt’s spinal cord. He is a very lucky man.
“Derrick will not require surgery but will be in a neck brace for 3 months, at all times, and absolutely no driving for 3 months. The worst words Derrick heard today was that he should never race again. ... Those words nearly killed him. But he knows he is very lucky to be alive.”
One month after his release from Holston Valley Medical Center, the follow-up scan showed his fracture wasn’t healing properly. He continued to wear a neck brace and had other follow-up scans.
He got the most unexpected news in November that he could return to the race car. His return to the cockpit, something he’s so passionate about, was a difficult decision for him and his family.
The 47-year-old driver posted the following on the team’s Facebook page last week.
“The night of August 7, 2020 is a night I’m still trying to wrap my head around. Thank you all for all of the prayers, love, and support through such a difficult time for myself and my family. The amount of support we were given is still unexplainable. Thank you will never be enough. I’ve never been a man that goes to church every Sunday, but I know that our Lord was right there with me every step of the way, and I believe in the power of prayer.
“The days following my diagnosis were difficult for me; being told that I should never race again was hard on me considering that’s all I have done since I was 13 years old. Without knowing what the next days, weeks, and months would bring I continued to follow the doctors’ orders and if you know me that was a hard thing for me to do. On November 11, 2020 to my surprise, I was released by my doctor to race again.
“As I’m typing this, I’m headed to Daytona with my crew for the ARCA test. This will be the first time I’ve been back in a race car since my accident. Please keep my wife, my girls, and my family in your prayers the next couple of days as they were unable to come this year, and after my accident are having a hard time with the thought of me back in a race car.”
Simply being in a race car was hard to imagine months earlier. What Lancaster did in the test was beyond courageous.
Over a 29-lap run, his No. 29 Chevrolet turned a fast time of 48.939 seconds around the 2.5-mile oval. It translated to 183.902 mph, best among 49 entries.
There were some fast young drivers in top-notch equipment behind him.
Ty Gibbs, driving for his grandfather NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Joe Gibbs’ race team, posted the second-fastest time. His No. 18 Toyota went 183.730 mph. Thad Moffitt, the grandson of seven-time NASCAR champion Richard Petty, was third fastest at 182.648 mph in a David Gilliland Racing Ford.
Sam Mayer, who swept ARCA and Truck Series races at Bristol in September, was 14th fastest during the test. Chase Dixon, the Abingdon teenager who won last year’s Late Model season opener at Kingsport, was 37th fastest in another Lancaster car. That was three spots ahead of Josh Berry, the NASCAR All-American Series national champion, also in a Lancaster car.
Lancaster has five previous ARCA starts, with his best finish a sixth-place at Talladega. He finished 17th in his last ARCA appearance, the 2019 season-opener at Daytona. With the fast test behind him, the next step will be the race itself on Feb. 13.