GRAY — The third quarter proved to be the tale of the tape in Monday’s District 1-4A girls basketball tournament elimination game between West Ridge and Daniel Boone.
The Lady Wolves repeatedly lit up the scoreboard inside Bobby Snyder Gymnasium over the first three minutes of the period and ran away with a 57-41 win over the Lady Trailblazers.
West Ridge (19-11) advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal matchup at top-seeded David Crockett and also clinched a regional berth.
“The first two minutes are crucial in the second half and I feel like our kids came out and responded,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “If you look at us in the beginning to the middle of the season, we were missing a lot of layups and free throws. We’re still missing some layups, but we’ve done a better job on free throws.”
Jaelyn West had a big game for the Lady Wolves, finishing with a game-high 17 points.
“West played like a senior with her season on the line tonight,” Walling said. “I felt like they really came out with a lot of leadership and experience tonight. They’re laying a really good foundation for our program.”
Emma Niebruegge also had a good game, and her 15-point total included a 11-of-12 effort from the free-throw line. West Ridge made 25 of 30 shots from the charity stripe, while Boone was 4-for-4.
“(Emma) did a really good job of handling the pressure, getting by them and getting to the basket and free-throw line,” Walling said.
Kyleigh Bacon had 16 points, shooting 4-for-4 from the field in the fourth before fouling out — to lead Daniel Boone.
West Ridge shot 35.9% from the field and Lady Trailblazers 40%.
Allie Jordan keyed West Ridge’s third quarter by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and scoring eight points to stretch the lead to 14. West Ridge forced nine turnovers in the period and closed on a 16-4 run.
“We struggle scoring, so any time that we get someone coming in hot like that, I’m very excited,” Walling said.
West, a King signee, had a big second quarter in which she shot 4-for-7 from the field and tallied nine points, boosting the Lady Wolves to a four-point halftime lead.
Boone (11-71) saw its season come to a close, but the future looks bright for Beau Hauldren’s crew. Only Savannah Jessee and Camryn Sarvis graduate.
“We call those two the ‘OGs’ because they were part of the original group in my first year,” Hauldren said. “There were seven to start and now there are two. This is not an easy place to play and everyone that I’ve ever coached will say that I’m not easy to play for. Those two are high-character girls and will go on to do great things.
“The future is bright for us if we get in the gym and get better. We’re offensively challenged and we’re going to talk about in our individual meetings what we’re going to do to get to that higher level.”