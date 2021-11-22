JONESBOROUGH — West Ridge answered Volunteer’s rally in the third quarter and used a strong defensive effort in the fourth to pull out a win in Monday’s opening round of the 32nd Hardee’s Classic basketball tournament.
Jaelyn West and Fallon Taylor each had big blocks in the closing minutes to help the Lady Wolves top the Lady Falcons 50-45.
“That was huge. The one Jaelyn got, the girl is probably going to knock it down because they’re good 3-point shooters,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We’re expecting a huge year out of Jaelyn. She’s started since she was a sophomore, but both of the blocks were huge.
“The thing that helps us so much this year is we’re such a deep team. It takes pressure off everyone where we can go out, play and have fun.”
Allie Jordan knocked down a trio of 3-point shots to give the Lady Wolves a 19-11 advantage after one quarter, but Volunteer rallied to cut the lead to 25-22 at the half.
The Lady Falcons kept pressing until Veda Barton tied the game at 31. But West Ridge responded by scoring the final nine points of the third quarter, a surge capped by Parker Walling’s basket before the horn.
“Basketball is a game of runs and they did a good job of getting it tied up,” Coach Walling said. “I said we had to get out there. I was really pleased with how the kids responded.
“More than basketball, these are great kids who have done a great job coming together,” she added.
West had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead West Ridge, and Emma Niebruegge and Taylor each finished with 10. Jordan had her nine points from the first-quarter shooting display and Taylor came up with four steals.
Audrey Evans, with 10 points, was the lone double-digit scorer for Volunteer with 10. Ava Jackson added nine points, Kendra Huff eight, Barton seven and Naomi Strickland six.
“It was a back-and-forth game, but our girls showed a lot of heart tonight,” Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith said. “We had turnovers and missed layups, which cost us the win. But we were still in it. One thing I’ve said from the jump, I wanted to be like VCU with the havoc defense. That makes up for the bad offense.”
LADY CHIEFS ROLL
Emma Houck scored 17 points, Anna Houck had 12 and Cherokee raced past Tennessee High 62-41 in the day’s opener. Macy McDavid also hit double digits with 11 points for the Lady Chiefs, who were in control throughout. They led 20-9 at the end of one quarter and 37-20 at the half.
Mackenzie Newport was Tennessee High’s leading scorer with 10 points. Brooklyn Carter and Keeley Canter each scored eight.
BOONE RELIES ON BACON
Kyleigh Bacon had 12 points, four steals and three assists to lead Daniel Boone to a 54-52 win over Unicoi County. Bacon was particularly big down the stretch when she hit a trio of free throws to clinch the win.
Camryn Sarvis added 11 points for the Lady Trailblazers (2-1) and Jayden Riddle and Cassidy Richmond had nine apiece. Boone has topped 50 points in each of its games.
Jocelyn Metcalf and Hannah Shelton each hit three 3-pointers for Unicoi (2-2). Metcalf finished with dozen points and Shelton had 11.
HOSTS DOMINATE
Tournament host David Crockett scored the first 11 points of the game and led 37-12 at halftime on its way to a 76-27 win over West Greene.
Kadence Fannon dominated inside with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Bella Ferguson had 14 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals.
Tayli Rader was West Greene’s leading scorer with 10 points.