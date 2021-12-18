BRISTOL, Tenn. — West Ridge and Brentwood Academy will square off in Saturday’s championship game of the Ladies Arby’s Holiday Hoops Tournament for Doc at Viking Hall.
In Friday’s semifinals, the Lady Wolves (10-3) earned their berth in the final with a 55-40 victory over Morristown West before the Eagles (7-2) rallied in the second half for a 43-37 win over Wise Central.
The championship game is set for 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Warriors (6-1) take on the Lady Trojans (7-6) in the third-place contest.
The Lady Wolves built an 11-2 first-quarter lead only to see the Lady Trojans respond with a 12-0 run that pushed them ahead 14-11 early in the second stanza.
West Ridge returned the favor with a 13-0 run of its own, building a 24-14 advantage.
“I told the girls that it’s a game of runs, we just had to keep our composure,” said West Ridge coach Kristi Walling. “They got theirs and we got ours.”
By halftime, the Lady Wolves were on top 28-18 and hunting for more. After three quarters, West Ridge had a commanding 40-26 lead and held West at bay by sinking 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“What’s been good about our team is that we don’t have one star,” Walling said. “Everyone is ready to step up when we need them. Emma (Niebruegge) had the hot hand tonight while Jaelyn (West) did well on the boards. Also, Fallon (Taylor) grew up a lot tonight.”
Niebruegge finished with a game-high 21 points and West hauled down 14 rebounds. Taylor came off the bench and scored 12 points, also grabbing six boards.
Aviz Bunsic and Nina Lovelace led Morristown West (7-6) with 11 points apiece.
Brentwood Academy found itself down 20-11 midway through the second quarter.
“We were getting good shots, just missing everything,” said Eagles coach Rhonda Brown. “Emotions were running high because we weren’t getting the calls we thought we should.”
Trailing 23-19 at the half, Brentwood opened the second half on a 14-2 run and that turned the tide.
“We changed up our defense in the second half and I think that got Central off its game,” added Brown. “And we started making our shots.”
The Eagles’ Trinity Fields led all scorers with 21 points.
Jillian Sturgill had 12 points and Emmah McAmis 10 for the Lady Warriors.