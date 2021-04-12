NORTON — Wise Central is doing something it has not done in nine years: advance to the regional semifinals in volleyball.
The Lady Warriors took a 25-12, 18-25, 25-18, 25-16 win over Lebanon Monday in the Region 2D quarterfinals, their longest postseason push since making the regional final in 2012.
Strong play at the net — Bayleigh Allison had 20 kills and Olivia Sanders 10 — led the Central charge, which only faltered in the second set.
“I thought we came out strong. We knew this was big and we wanted to win and we came out strong,” said first-year coach Lucindy Lawson. “But then we got behind in the second game and we never really could catch up there in the second game. In the third and fourth games, we stepped it up and we stayed ahead consistently the whole game and I think that’s what helped us win.”
Senior setter Caitlin Glover provided consistency for the Lady Warriors (8-5) throughout the match. Glover surpassed the 1,000-assist mark for her career Monday, recording 36 assists plus 10 digs.
“We’re very proud, but we want to go further,” she said of the regional quarterfinal win.
Glover and her teammates will have to play the game of their season Tuesday against an undefeated Virginia High squad in their semifinal match in Bristol.
“We’re going to have to come out and battle and it’s going to be a fight,” Glover said. “It comes down to whoever makes the least mistakes.”
Central’s Hannah McAmis led the defensive effort for the Lady Warriors. The senior Libero finished with 30 digs, while Livi Elkins finished with 11 digs. Isabella Sturgill served up five aces for Central.
Lebanon (10-6) had a balanced attack at the net.
Lily Gray had five kills, while Cadyn Burke, Morgan Varney and Julianna Stanley had four kills apiece.
The Lady Pioneers got 12 assists from Maggie Lampkin and 17 digs from Alexis Phillips.
“We had our chances,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “We were full up and down tonight. We didn’t get off to a good start.
“For a lot of the kids, it was their first time playing in the region. When we’d get it going we played well. It was just sort of up and down in the third and fourth sets. If we could have just taken advantage of it when we needed too. The kids played hard and played their hearts out and that’s about all you can ask for.”