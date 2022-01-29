NORTON — Wise Central played itself back into the hunt for the Mountain 7 girls basketball regular-season title Saturday.
The Lady Warriors (14-5, 6-3) played strong defense and made timely shots to knock off district front-runner Gate City 49-35.
The win puts the Lady Warriors just two games behind Gate City (10-8, 7-1) and Ridgeview (14-3, 6-1) in the district standings.
“We are,” Central coach Robin Dotson said of being back in the chase. “That was a huge win for us. Confidence-builder.”
The win secured a regular-season split with the Lady Blue Devils. Dotson said his team played a more solid game Saturday, especially down the stretch, than in the previous meeting.
“We went over there and folded the tent in the fourth quarter,” he said of his team’s trip to Gate City. “I was very proud of them tonight. They were determined not to let that happen.”
TOUGH DOWN THE STRETCH
Central senior Jill Sturgill showed a lot of determination in the final quarter.
When Gate City cut the Central lead to five points early in the fourth quarter, Sturgill answered with seven points on two baskets underneath and a 3-pointer from the left side of the key to put the Lady Warriors up 39-29.
Sturgill scored nine of her 16 points in the final quarter.
“We had a big lead when we played them at Gate City with like four minutes left and we let them come back and just take over the game,” Sturgll said. “We knew that we wanted to come back and win this one because we should have won the first one.
“We’ve been practicing hard ever since we lost and we’ve been getting better every game.”
Sturgill’s solo 7-2 run sparked the Lady Warriors over the game’s final four minutes.
“I just knew that I needed to be a senior leader and step up for my team because we all wanted it and I think it showed who wanted it more tonight,” she said.
Central also got 20 points and 13 rebounds from Emmah McAmis.
The Lady Warriors’ defensive effort also gave the Lady Blue Devils trouble. Their swarming attack appeared to keep Gate City off balance for most of the night.
“We’ve been playing great defense here lately,” Dotson said. “We’ve been coming out with a lot of energy and that’s what it takes and they’ve learned that’s what they need to do.”
Lexi Ervin led Gate City with 12 points.
BIG NIGHT FOR EDWARDS
Brady Edwards fired up 21 points to power Gate City’s boys to a 54-36 win over Central.
The Blue Devils (8-7, 6-2) held a slim lead at halftime, 29-23, before outscoring Central 16-3 in the second quarter to pull away.
Eli McMurray added 12 points for Gate City.
Ethan Collins led the Warriors (1-16, 0-8) with 21.