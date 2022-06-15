Junior Lexi Baker, who helped lead the Wise Central softball team to the first state quarterfinal berth in program history, was named to the VHSL Class 2 all-state first team on Tuesday.
Two of Baker’s teammates, senior pitcher Bayleigh Allison and junior Taylor Cochran, were honored as all-state second-teamers.
Gate City’s Addie Gibson and Virginia High’s Carrie Patrick, both juniors, also earned second-team honors along with freshman pitcher Carly Compton of Tazewell.
Senior Courtney Layne and coach Janet Rawes of Class 2 champion Appomattox County took the top honors as player and coach of the year.
VHSL CLASS 2 ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAMS
Player of the Year
Courtney Layne, Appomattox County, Sr.
Coach of the Year
Janet Rawes, Appomattox County
First Team
P—Danner Allen, Randolph-Henry, So.
P—Courtney Layne, Appomattox County, Sr.
P—Emily McVay, Dan River, Sr.
C—Grayson Snead, Dan River, Jr.
1B—Macee Hargis, Appomattox County, Sr.
2B—Marissa Monger, Page County, Sr.
3B—Lexi Baker, Wise Central, Jr.
SS—Kelsey Hackett, Appomattox County, Sr.
OF—Haleigh Tweedy, Appomattox County, Jr.
OF—Rebekah Stowe, Dan River, Sr.
OF—Diamond Jennings, Nottoway, So.
DP-Flex—Katie Moser, Dan River, Sr.
At-large—Bria Berriochoa, East Rockingham, Jr.
At-large—Abigail Epperson, Patrick County, Sr.
Second Team
P—Carly Compton, Tazewell, Fr.
P—Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central, Sr.
P—Austyn Moran, James River, Jr.
C—Kirsten Hensley, Page County, Sr.
1B—Jocelyn Rinker, Page County, Jr.
2B—Taylor Atkinson, Nottoway, Fr.
3B—Ashley Nelson, Randolph-Henry, So.
SS—Madison Edwards, Clark County, Jr.
OF—Taylor Cochran, Wise Central, Jr.
OF—Jordan Dorrier, Buckingham, Jr.
OF—Addie Gibson, Gate City, Jr.
DP-Flex—Olivia Powell, Randolph-Henry, Sr.
At-large—Loghan Pickford, Poquoson, Sr.
At-large—Carrie Patrick, Virginia High, Jr.