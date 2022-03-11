RICHMOND — Something has to give in Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state championship game at VCU's Siegel Center at 11 a.m.
Wise Central and Luray are certainly not carbon copies, but the two powerhouse teams have a bunch of similarities.
Luray (27-2) enters on a 19-game winning streak. Central (25-5) has won 15 in a row.
ABOUT THE PLAYERS
Both teams have a strong floor leader — Luray's Emilee Weakley and Central's Emmah McAmis — with a strong supporting cast, and both teams have experience.
Luray's superstar senior has scored 2,571 points in her career, including a 32-point outing against John Marshall in state semifinals on Monday.
Trying to keep Weakley below her average of better than 30 points per game will be a tough task.
“That will be a big challenge for us,” Lady Warriors coach Robin Dotson said. “Anything can happen. You just have to be the best team in that one game.”
Freshman sensation McAmis runs the game for the Lady Warriors and is dangerous from anywhere on the floor. She averages 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and five assists per game.
“She’s a beast on the floor,” Dotson said. “She just does so many things for us."
Junior Jaidyn McClung averages 11 points per game for the experienced Bulldogs, who also boast six seniors.
Central has four seniors, three in its probable starting lineup. Jill Sturgill leads the upperclassmen with 10.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, Bayleigh Allison averages 8.2 points and five rebounds and Isabella Sturgill can also step up big.
Freshman Abbie Jordan, likely the Lady Warriors' fifth starter, averages six points and 6.8 rebounds.
OFFENSE VS. DEFENSE
Both teams like to run on offense and play pressure defense.
Coach Joe Lucas’ Luray squad likes to attack its opponents for most of the game and get points off the other team's mistakes.
Ditto for Central, which forced 19 Gate City turnovers in the state semifinal game.
“We always want to push the ball up the floor,” Dotson said. “We play best in transition.”
LOTS OF TROPHIES
Luray and Central each knows how to win big games.
Luray is the defending state champion after defeating Gate City for the title last season. The year before that, Gate City won the state crown over Luray.
Central, meanwhile, has made the Siegel Center a second home in the past decade, though this is its first appearance in the state championship game since 2019.
The Lady Warriors lost to Floyd County in the 2013 state title game then in the subsequent six years they won five titles.
Saturday's game is Dotson's 10th state final as a coach at Central and J.J. Kelly.
J.J. Kelly, which consolidated with Pound in 2011 to form Central, went 1-2 in state championship games under Dotson. Saturday's state final will be the seventh for Central and Dotson since the school's opening. The Lady Warriors are 5-1 in the championship game.