KNOXVILLE — Tennessee was never threatened, but East Tennessee State never let the Lady Vols run away.
Rae Burrell scored 20 points and the Lady Vols broke open a close game in the third quarter for a 67-50 victory over ETSU on Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Thompson-Boling Arena.
“The kids gave a really good effort,” ETSU coach Brittney Ezell said. “I thought we had a good shot to make one more run at it late in the fourth quarter, and we couldn’t get three possessions to go together.”
Freshman center Jakhyia Davis, playing in her hometown, led ETSU with 11 points. E’Lease Stafford, ETSU’s preseason All-Southern Conference selection, added seven points, going 3 of 14 from the field.
Rennia Davis scored 15 points for the Lady Vols, her 30th consecutive game in double figures. Jordan Horston added 12.
Tennessee led 36-20 when Burrell hit a jumper with three minutes left in the second quarter before the Bucs began to cut into the deficit. ETSU’s Imani Williams scored at the halftime buzzer to make it 38-28. It capped an 8-2 ETSU run to close the half.
Tennessee scored the first 10 points of the third quarter and Horston’s 3-pointer stretched the Lady Vols’ lead to 48-28.
“Ugly start to the third quarter,” Ezell said. “A 10-point game turned into a 20-point game quickly.”
Tennessee (2-0) led by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.
The Bucs fell to 1-1 after opening the season with a win over Longwood.
“We showed some improvement,” Ezell said. “We showed some guts. I’m pleased; I’m not happy. Don’t confuse those two things. I’m never happy losing, but I’m pleased with the effort.”
UP NEXT
ETSU will play at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Tennessee plays at West Virginia on Sunday as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.