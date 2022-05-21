KNOXVILLE — After conceding the first run of the game, Tennessee’s 11th-seeded softball team run-ruled Campbell on Day 1 of the NCAA Knoxville Regional by cruising in to a 9-1 win at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Kiki Milloy rapped out three hits for the Lady Vols (40-16), who finished with 11, and stole two bases. McKenna Gibson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Zaida Puni drove in three runs.
UT super senior Amanda Ayala drew a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth to bring the game to an end.
Ashley Rogers tossed three solid innings of relief for Tennessee, striking out six. Erin Edmoundson got the start.
Georgeanna Barefoot took the complete-game loss after giving up nine runs, five earned, and walking seven. Kayla Fredenhall crushed a first-inning home run for the Fighting Camels (37-18).
The Lady Vols will take on Oregon State on Saturday at noon. The Beavers slipped past Ohio State 4-3 on Friday.
“It’s great to get off to a good start,” Lady Vols coach Karen Weekly said. “Obviously, it’s important to stay in the winner’s bracket in the postseason, and we’re in the winner’s bracket.
"We’ve got a really tough game ahead of us tomorrow. We know from facing Oregon State, and getting beat by them earlier in the season, how good of a team they are. They’ve got great pitching and really great hitting. It’s going to be a battle.”
Oregon State beat Tennessee 5-2 on Feb. 25 in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California.
“It was just a night where we didn’t play our best, but I think what you can take from it is you look back and think about how much we’ve grown since then, and we’re a different team now. They’re a different team, too. Nobody is the same team they were in February,” Weekly said.
The elimination game between Ohio State and Campbell follows at 2:30 p.m. The winner of that game advances to play the UT-Oregon State loser at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the right to advance to Sunday's championship round.
The teams that come out of the 16 regional sites qualify for the super regionals, scheduled for May 26-29.