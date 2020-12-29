KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball program paused all team activities and postponed its first two Southeastern Conference games following a positive coronavirus test and subsequent contact tracing among its Tier 1 personnel, the university announced Tuesday.
A statement on the UT athletics website said all of the program’s Tier 1 personnel — coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff — returned two negative tests administered within 36 hours of Monday night's game against Lipscomb. The positive test was part of Monday's routine surveillance protocol and the result came back Tuesday morning.
The Lady Vols are following SEC, local and university public health guidelines regarding COVID-19 and postponed their games against Texas A&M, scheduled for Thursday, and Kentucky (Jan. 3).