The streak lives.
The Tennessee women’s basketball team extended its streak of making the NCAA Tournament to 39 on Monday, earning a No. 3 seed in this year’s field.
After receiving an at- large bid, the 13th-ranked Lady Vols (16-7) take on 14th-seeded Middle Tennessee on Sunday at 2 p.m. in a River Walk Region first-round game.
The first women’s tournament was held in 1982, and the Lady Vols have never missed one. They’re in the field for the first time under coach Kellie Harper, the former point guard who won three national championships with UT.
Getting there as coach? “That’s a big deal,” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”
The Conference USA Tournament champion Lady Raiders feature star guard Anastasia Hayes, who played her first season at Tennessee, along with Dobyns-Bennett alum Courtney Whitson. Middle Tennessee is making its 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and 19th overall.
The entire tournament is being played in and around the San Antonio area.
DANCING HOKIES
Joining UT and MTSU in the River Walk Region is Virginia Tech, which takes on 10th-seeded Marquette (19-6) at noon on Sunday.
The Hokies (14-9) are seeded seventh for their 10th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They’re in the field for first time since 2006 after earning an at-large bid.
Marquette, which lost to Connecticut in the Big East Tournament finals, is in the field for the fourth straight time.
UConn (24-1) is the No. 1 seed in the River Walk Region.
AT THE TOP
North Carolina State is a No. 1 seed for the first time, joining tournament No. 1 Stanford, South Carolina and UConn on the top lines of the bracket.
The Huskies have an added wrinkle, though: Coach coach Geno Auriemma tested positive for the coronavirus and his Texas arrival will be delayed. He will remain in isolation for 10 days and can rejoin the team on March 24.