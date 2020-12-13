AUSTIN, Texas — The women’s basketball game between Tennessee and No. 23 Texas was postponed hours before its scheduled tipoff Sunday because of contact tracing within the Longhorns’ program.
A post on the Tennessee athletics website said the game, which was to be played at the Frank C. Erwin Jr. Special Events Center, was postponed in "accordance with Big 12 Conference women's basketball interruption guidelines.” No makeup date was announced.
The Lady Vols (3-1) are scheduled to play Jackson State on Dec. 20 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is set for noon on the SEC Network.