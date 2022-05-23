Kingsport, TN (37660)

Today

Rain. High 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.