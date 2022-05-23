KNOXVILLE — Tennessee saw its softball season come to an end on Sunday in the NCAA Knoxville Regional, the second year in a row the Lady Vols missed out on the super regionals.
UT, the 11th seed, fell twice to Oregon State on Sunday in the championship round at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, dropping an 8-3 decision to open the day and losing 3-1 in the nightcap.
“That’s a very good team. I said when the bracket came out that’s no 3 seed. I don’t know who thought that was a 3 seed,” Lady Vols coach Karen Weekly said.
“We knew they would be very, very tough.”
The Lady Vols (41-18) had a tough time generating offense against the Beavers (37-20). They had four hits in the opener and only three in the second game, when freshman Sarah Haendiges (12-6) held them hitless until the fifth inning.
Oregon State ace Mariah Mazon threw the final inning for her second save.
Mazon, who tossed a complete-game four-hitter earlier Sunday, came up with a two-run homer in the sixth to break a scoreless stalemate in the clincher, and the Beavers led 3-1 entering the seventh.
Ashley Morgan’s solo homer got the Lady Vols on the scoreboard, but they didn’t scratch again.
“I think these were really good pitchers,” Morgan said. “It’s the postseason, so they’re always going to bring their best.”
UT starter Erin Edmoundson didn’t allow a hit until the fourth. She gave up five in all, struck out four and walked two.
“I thought Erin battled for us,” Weekly said. “She did what she’s done all year. She’s gritty, she’s a competitor and she gives us a chance to win every time she goes out.”
The Lady Vols have won at least 40 games in 19 straight full seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament every year since 2004.