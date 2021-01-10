BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU misfired on a shot just before the buzzer and the Tennessee women’s basketball team escaped the Maravich Center with a 64-63 win over the Tigers on Sunday.
The lead changed hands eight times and the score was tied 10 times in the back-and-forth matchup.
Rae Burrell scored 18 points, Tamari Key had 12 and Jordan Horston added 11 for the Lady Vols (8-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who won for the first time in their past four trips to Baton Rouge.
Tennessee won the rebounding battle 39-25 and bettered the Tigers (4-6, 2-2) by a 19-8 margin in second- chance points. Rennia Davis led the charge on the boards with nine, Kasiyahna Kushkituah grabbed seven and Key had six — five on the offensive glass.
Khayla Pointer logged 25 points and five assists to lead LSU. Tiara Young added 11 points and Karli Seay totaled six steals, six rebounds and six points.
Georgia Tech 56, Virginia Tech 54
ATLANTA — Lorela Cubaj knocked down four free throws, including the two game-winners with 2.6 seconds left, to give Georgia Tech the comeback win.
The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter before rallying. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored eight of her team-leading 17 points in the period.
Cubaj finished with 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Aisha Sheppard totaled 20 points for the Hokies (6-4, 1-4), who lost their fourth straight.