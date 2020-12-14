KNOXVILLE — A day after having one scheduled road game against a Top 25 opponent wiped out by the pandemic, the Tennessee women’s basketball team found another to play.
The Lady Vols and No. 15 Indiana will play Thursday at 4 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, the schools announced Monday. The game will be live-streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.
UT and Indiana have met only once, a 91-52 victory by the Lady Vols on Nov. 27, 1987.
Tennessee was supposed to play No. 22 Texas on Sunday in Austin, but coronavirus issues within the Longhorns’ program forced the game to be postponed. The possibility of rescheduling remains up in the air.