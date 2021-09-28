KINGSPORT — Tennessee High brought its Class AA volleyball team to the Buck Van Huss Dome on Tuesday night and headed back to Bristol with a noteworthy feather in its collective cap.
In a match that couldn’t have been much closer, the Lady Vikings captured a 25-23, 25-22, 28-30, 16-25, 15-11 victory over homestanding Dobyns-Bennett.
The significance of the win was not lost on longtime THS coach Mary Johnson.
“Any time you can come to Kingsport and win, that’s big,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t happen very often, I can tell you that. It’s big for our confidence.”
The Lady Vikings were forced to regroup after dropping the marathon third game — failing to convert three match points — and getting hammered in the fourth set, trailing 17-4 at one juncture.
“The momentum took a bit of a swing at the end of Game 3,” Johnson said. “We thought it was over and there was a questionable call ... but it’s OK. In nonconference games that teaches the girls to fight.
“The best thing to describe my team is being relentless and pushing through adversity. We had a major adversity at the end of Game 3, but we got it done.”
DECIDING SET
The teams were seemingly deadlocked throughout the evening, including the final set, before the Lady Vikings broke free of an 8-8 tie.
A kill by Marley Johns gave THS a 9-8 edge and two unforced D-B errors and superior net play from Madison Blair and Sophie Meade propelled the Lady Vikings (24-6) to the finish line.
Meade, just a sophomore, Meade finished with 18 kills and 11 digs. THS also got 16 kills and 10 digs from Blair, a junior, 30 assists from Madison Curtin and 37 digs from Sydnee Pendleton.
“I’m proud of my girls. There are only two seniors,” said Johnson, whose squad clinched the outright Three Rivers Conference title on Monday. “This is mostly a sophomore- and junior-led team.
“I’ve said it all year, that it’s about team chemistry, not wanting to let each other down.”
TOO MANY ERRORS
The Class AAA Lady Indians, plagued by more than their share of unforced errors, dug themselves a hole that was simply too deep.
“It’s very true,” D-B coach Tricia Dygert said. “It came down to our hitting errors. Tennessee High played well, but it was a game of errors for us.
“It’s unfortunate, but we can take it as a learning experience.”
The Tribe was led statistically by Whitley Maupin with 17 kills, Dakota Vaiese with 22 assists and Rachel Falin with 22 digs.
Riley Brandon had a nice outing for D-B, recording 13 kills and 21 assists.
