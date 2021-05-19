BRISTOL — With veteran muscle up and down the Daniel Boone softball lineup, no lead is safe against the home run-happy Trailblazers.
Boone, after spotting Tennessee High a 7-1 first-inning edge, stormed back and claimed the Region 1-AAA championship Wednesday with a 10-8 decision at hitter-friendly Rotary Field.
The Trailblazers (33-11) smacked four home runs to overcome the Vikings and earn a home TSSAA sectional game Friday against Powell (35-8), the Region 2-AAA runner-up.
“Right now we’re really hitting the ball,” said seventh-year Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins, whose club bashed eight homers in a 21-0 win four days prior. “When you hit the long ball, it’s fun.”
Boone broke free from an 8-8 tie in the top of the seventh inning with back-to-back, no-out homers from Camryn Sarvis and Savannah Jessee, before pitcher Maggie Hillman shut down the Vikings in the bottom of the frame to nab her complete-game win.
The right-handed Hillman allowed nine hits, but only four over the last six innings.
“A lot of kids are doing different things,” Jenkins said. “Cammie comes up and hits a big one for us in the seventh to lead off, and then Savannah, who’s been hitting the ball hard but struggling a bit, hits her home run. I’m so happy for her.
“And Maggie battled her tail off after giving up seven in the first inning and giving up just one the rest of the way. She’s been the heart and soul for us here at tournament time.”
THE COMEBACK
On the strength of a three-run Mac Newport homer in the first inning, Tennessee High (26-9) seemed in complete command before powerful Maci Masters helped Boone get on the comeback trail with a monstrous solo home run to lead off the top of the fourth.
Earlier, McKenna Dietz had begun the ballgame with a solo blast for the Trailblazers.
“To be down 7-1, especially at a place like this and (THS sophomore Rylee) Fields as hot as anybody pitching wise ... I thought our girls had some really good at-bats,” Jenkins said.
Boone scored twice more in the fourth on a two-run single from senior Dannah Persinger to get within 7-4, before the ‘Blazers finished scaling the mountain with a four-spot in the fifth.
Sarvis and Kyleigh Bacon both had an RBI single to plate runs in the fifth, but again it was a two-run single from Persinger that delivered the ‘Blazers to a sudden 8-7 advantage.
“Huge,” Jenkins said. “You know, Dannah had two hits the other day and two hits today — four hits for us. Down at the bottom of the lineup probably you’re going to see straight fastballs, and that’s what she is. She did a good job for us.”
Sarvis was eager to atone for a miscue that helped THS tie the game in the bottom of the sixth.
“I just knew I had to make up for that error at shortstop, ‘cause it tied the game,” said the junior, who collected three hits and two RBIs in addition to scoring three times. “So I just went up there and told myself to make good contact with it.”
OTHER CONTRIBUTORS
Emma Robinette provided nice support for Persinger and her long-ball teammates, collecting two of Boone’s 12 base knocks while scoring a pair of runs.
For Tennessee High, Newport and Kenzie Orfield both produced two hits.
Orfield, Fields, Kaci Honaker and Nikki Duncan all contributed RBIs for coach Jenn Testa’s Vikings, who will travel to meet Region 2 champion Farragut in sectional play.
Boone, which dropped a 2-1 decision to THS in the District 1-AAA final last Saturday night, has now beaten the Vikings three times out of five meetings this season.