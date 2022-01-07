GRAY — Josie Jenkins helped Daniel Boone shake things up in the Big 5 Conference and ended a long losing streak against Science Hill.
In the league opener for both girls basketball teams, Jenkins drained a corner trey with two seconds left and lifted Boone to a surprise 50-47 win Friday night at Snyder Gym.
Daniel Boone (7-9) earned its first victory over Science Hill (8-7) following 12 straight losses.
In the boys’ game, Science Hill turned it on in the fourth quarter and rolled to an 86-63 win over the Trailblazers.
BOONE GIRLS PREVAIL
The game was back and forth throughout, with neither team able to build a substantial lead. In the final minutes, both dealt with turnover woes.
Boone came up with a steal with 20 seconds left and held for the late shot. After a ball reversal, Jenkins slipped out on the weak side behind the arc and was wide open. Kaylee Cox made the perfect inside-out pass and Jenkins drained the shot with two seconds left.
“We had it drawn up for Kyleigh (Bacon) to attack, and she does a really good job of that,” Jenkins said. “Kyleigh threw it inside and I just relocated. Kaylee saw me, and I just had to get it up quick.”
“(The Lady Hilltoppers) were applying pressure and the ball was scrambling there late,” Boone coach Beau Hauldren said. “Thank goodness Josie came open in the corner and we were able to find her, and she knocked down the biggest shot she’s ever knocked down in her career. It’s a great team win.”
Science Hill got a halfcourt heave from Kijanae Marion at the buzzer, but it missed the mark.
Jenkins led Boone with 13 points. Bacon chipped in with 10 and Lillie Walters added nine.
Lexi Green led Science Hill with 10 points. Colleen Coughlin, Marion and Amaya Reed each had nine.
’TOPPERS FIND GROOVE
It took a while for Science Hill’s boys to seize control, but once the Hilltoppers (17-3) created a gap Boone (6-11) couldn’t respond in kind.
Science Hill outscored Boone 22-7 in the fourth quarter after leading by eight going into the final period.
“When we did get stops, I thought we were able to get some steals and run outs, and get some easy transition baskets,” said Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip. “I thought Brady Lawson and Antonio Sydnor had a tremendous impact on the game, getting production from them.”
Keynan Cutlip had a big hand in the win with a double-double of 26 points and 10 assists.
“I just know if I can’t get a shot off, I trust my guys,” he said. “And I know all my guys can shoot and finish and I trust them with the ball in their hands, too.”
Sydney hit 4 of 7 shots from behind the arc and had 20 points. Jamar Livingston battled foul trouble but still nearly had a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Lawson added 11 points and Dalvin Mathes nine. Michaeus Rowe chipped in seven assists and six rebounds.
Boone got a standout effort from Luke Jenkins, who finished with 23 points. Creed Musick added 15 and Brayden Blankenship 12.
The Trailblazers gunned in 12 shots from 3-point range with Jenkins hitting five and Blankenship connecting on four.