BRISTOL, Tenn. — Win three games in two days to finish off a district tournament championship for the first time in over a decade?
No problem for the Science Hill volleyball team.
The Lady Hilltoppers, behind eight kills and five blocks from MVP Loren Grindstaff, capped the District 1-AAA tournament on Friday inside Viking Hall by beating Dobyns-Bennett in four sets, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22.
Science Hill's first tournament title since 2007 came after the Lady 'Toppers dropped their semifinal to D-B and had to win twice coming out of the losers' bracket.
“This feels amazing,” Science Hill coach Laura Cook said. “This is the best feeling and I’m so happy for the girls. This week is always a battle and so stressful. It takes a toll on everybody. They refused to quit and they pulled together, which is great to see."
The Lady ’Toppers followed their style of play in the first two sets, working it to the middle to Grindstaff and Jordan Hallman, who ended up with five kills and three blocks.
"We played those first two games and we got the big head and didn’t play at our level," Grindstaff said. "When we got down, we stuck together as a team and played our game.”
Senior outside hitter Sara Whynot led the Science Hill offense with 12 kills, three aces and 13 digs.
Senior libero Jesse Franks led the defense with 23 digs and Lexi Kalogeros contributed 13.
Freshman outside hitter Autumn Holmes came up big at times, throwing in seven digs. Kinley Norris also had five kills.
“Everyone had a great tournament,” Cook said. “Everyone stepped into their role and took ownership. They really went after it.”
Errors plagued the Lady Indians, especially ball-handling mistakes trying to execute an offensive set.
“We just errored ourselves out of it,” Tribe coach Patricia Dygert said. “That’s what it came down to. We were having a lot of errors and they were on."
D-B had momentum coming out of the third set, but the Lady ’Toppers got back into their game in the fourth. Still, D-B hung on by scoring seven straight while facing championship point.
“It took them loosening up and just going out there and having fun to come back and push,” Dygert said. “I’m proud of them in the way they pushed the final set and the way they fought for that. It just didn’t go our way today.”
Zoie Larkins led the Tribe attack with 15 kills and 18 digs, and Meg Maynor tallied five aces and 12 kills. Inari Phillips was a big presence in the middle with three blocks and Rachel Falin led the defense with 21 digs. Hannah Day also threw in 13 digs.
Dakota Vaiese tallied 15 assists and 12 digs and Jessie Odle notched 17 assists for D-B.
UP NEXT
The Region 1-AAA tournament is set for Tuesday at Morristown East. Science Hill plays District 2 runner-up Jefferson County and D-B meets the host Lady Hurricanes at times to be determined.
The top two teams from the regional move on to Thursday's sectional round.
“We haven’t played Morristown (East) yet this season,” Dygert said. “From what I heard, we need to think about what we’ve seen in the past and make sure we get ready for that.”
“We played Jeff County at our tournament and they’re a good team,” Cook said. “Everybody is going to have to bring it.”