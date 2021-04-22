JOHNSON CITY — Bree Presnell stood up to the pressure and Science Hill snapped the Dobyns-Bennett softball team’s 15-game win streak on Thursday afternoon at Metro-Kiwanis Park.
The Lady ’Toppers built an early four-run lead and held on for a 4-3 win over the Lady Indians. It was led by Presnell, who effectively hit the outside corners of the strike zone in a complete game. She finished with eight strikeouts and gave up six hits.
“I had to just throw strikes and give my defense a chance to back me up,” Presnell said. “I stayed outside and didn’t give them a chance to hit too much. They came back on us, but I had to not get down on myself and keep going.”
With Presnell going the distance, the Lady ’Toppers improved to 22-8 overall and 5-4 in the Big Seven Conference.
“They got two runs in one inning and then had a home run, but Bree did a great job,” Science Hill coach Jerry Higgins said. “She came through at the end.”
Higgins also mentioned the big role of Beth Pridemore. She had been struggling offensively of late and wasn’t in the starting lineup. However, she came in as a courtesy runner and produced by scoring two runs.
“I decided to run her on the bases and it worked out great,” Higgins said. “(Assistant coach) Kourtney (Goulds) pointed out in the team meeting that she accepted her role, cheered her teammates on and did a great job scoring twice. You can’t ask for anything more.”
The Lady Indians (18-8, 4-5) rallied with seventh-inning runs in three of their last four wins. The magic finally ran out, although they literally went down swinging, making contact on each of the final-inning at bats.
“Give Science Hill credit for scoring the runs early,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said. “I don’t think we had the intensity we’ve had and you can only be in that situation so many times. We’ve had a good run, but we have to keep battling through next week.”
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Jannon Glaspie had an RBI single followed by an RBI ground out by Jayden Salts to put the Lady ’Toppers ahead 2-0 after one inning. They added two more runs in the third. Presnell hit an RBI double and Pridemore came in to score after a dropped third strike.
The Lady Indians began a comeback in the top of the fourth. Emma Anthony came through with a two-run single to cut the deficit in half. An inning later, Haigan Depew blasted a solo home run over left field as D-B trailed by just one run.
D-B had lead-off singles each of the final two innings, but wasn't able to advance the runner.
Makaila Collier went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Hannah Frye suffered the loss, giving up five hits and two walks over six innings.