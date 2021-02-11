JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill girls basketball coach Scottie Whaley said he sees Volunteer as a program on the rise.
However, the Lady Falcons still have a ways to go before reaching the high marks set by Whaley's team. That was evident by the top-seeded Lady Hilltoppers' 51-34 win in Thursday’s District 1-AAA semifinal at the new Topper Palace.
Science Hill (17-10) will host David Crockett, a 43-40 winner over Dobyns-Bennett, in Friday’s championship game.
Before moving ahead, the Lady ’Toppers flexed their muscles Thursday. The inside play of Nae Marion and Kat Patton was more than the Lady Falcons could handle, especially in the second half.
Marion finished with 14 points and Patton also reached double figures with 10 points. Add eight points each from KeKe Morrow and Colleen Coughlin, who both drained a pair of 3-point baskets, and it was a recipe for success.
“We’ve been post-dominant much of this year. Both of those kids — Marion and Patton — had a fantastic game. Whenever we get the ball inside, our post people finish and rebound.
“We also ran the floor tonight. We used a quote from the Arkansas women’s coach about winning the race when you run the floor. We were able to win some races tonight and get easy baskets.”
Whaley complimented Volunteer calling it “a program on the rise.”
Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith mentioned how Thursday’s score showed the vast improvement the Lady Falcons (13-14) have made since the start of the season.
“Honestly, Science Hill is real good,” Smith said. “The first time we played them, we got beat by 50 points. The next time, it was 44 and tonight, we lost by 17. We got some open shots, stretched the defense and followed the game plan.
“We just couldn’t hit enough shots and bring it together to win the game. Hats off to Science Hill, though. Marion and Patton are so good inside.”
Down 33-20 at the half, Volunteer never let the contest it get completely out of hand like the previous games.
Elise McKinney led the Lady Falcons with eight points. Kenady Knittel and Atlee Dean each scored seven. Volunteer will play at Dobyns-Bennett in Friday’s third-place game.
As for Science Hill, it has the championship matchup ahead. The Lady ’Toppers won both regular-season games against Crockett, but the last one by just 49-45 at home.
“They’re hard to deal with,” Whaley said about Crockett. “They pushed us to the limit up here and they will be ready to go. It will be a fun, tough game for both teams. We have a home region game in two weeks, so tomorrow night will be a lot of fun against a good opponent.”