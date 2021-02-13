JOHNSON CITY — Jasmin Myers came alive in the second half and the Science Hill girls survived a fierce David Crockett challenge to win their third consecutive District 1-AAA basketball championship Friday night at the new Topper Palace.
Held to just two points in a semifinal win over Volunteer and scoreless the first half of Friday’s game, Myers came through with 15 points in the second half to lead the Lady ’Toppers to a 53-49 victory over the Lady Pioneers.
Myers got fired up during the halftime break to come out more aggressive for the third quarter.
“One of my coaches called me out at halftime and made me mad,” she said. “I knew I had to step up like my coaches asked me to. I just needed that one shot to fall and then I let loose.”
She wasn’t the only player to come up with a big performance for the Lady ’Toppers (18-10). Colleen Coughlin hit a big 3-point shot near the end of the first half after Crockett had scored 14 unanswered points. Freshman Lexi Green hit a 3-pointer at the end of the third to tie the game at 37.
Science Hill’s Nae Marion earned tournament MVP honors. She scored nine points but also had a key rebound and deflected pass on the defensive end near the end of the game. She provided the game’s final point, a free throw with 10 seconds left.
“The whole game was back and forth. We were down and our coach told us we needed to pick it up,” Marion said. “We ran spread on the offensive end and I got an open layup. Then we were all trying to get big boards and everybody was helping out on defense.”
Kierra Whitney closed with eight points and Coughlin had seven for Science Hill, which has only underclassmen on its roster and wasn’t picked to win their league. The Lady ’Toppers swept the Big 7 Conference and District 1-AAA titles this season.
“Great game. If you had a chance to come tonight and didn’t, you missed out,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “Coach (Thomas) Gouge and his kids have done a fantastic job at David Crockett. But tonight was about our kids. They really played hard defensively.
“We switched to man-to-man after they figured out our zone in the third quarter. Our young kids showed a lot of toughness and did a great job adapting in a really great high school basketball game.”
Crockett (14-8), which turned a seven-point deficit in the first half into a 25-18 lead, also showed balance. Emma Gouge found the inside of the hoop for 14 points, and Kadence Fannon had 10. The rest of the scoring came from Alyssa Suits, whose nine points all came from 3-point range, and Mackenzie Baldwin and Halle Scott added eight each.
“The second quarter, we went on a 14-0 run and felt good,” Coach Gouge said. “We pushed it to seven, but they got a big 3, which switched some momentum at the half. You have to give them credit. They got the job done down the stretch.”
Both teams advanced to the Region 1-AAA quarterfinals.
For the Lady Pioneers, it has already been a season of firsts: three wins in a season sweep of rival Daniel Boone and two wins over preseason league favorite Dobyns-Bennett.
“I’m super proud of my team, even after a big loss,” Coach Gouge said. “We’ve done a lot this year, maybe nine, 10 history-making, first things for the program. The season is not over. We’ve just got to regroup and have a long two weeks for the next game. That gives us a lot of time to prepare.”
The Lady ’Toppers also relished what they’ve accomplished so far.
“A lot of people underestimated us,” Myers said. “Everyone was saying that we’re too young so they were all picking Dobyns-Bennett. To win the district, this feels great.”