JOHNSON CITY — With or without all knee pads in place, the Science Hill volleyball team made quick work of Daniel Boone on Tuesday in Big 5 Conference action.
The Lady Hilltoppers swept the Lady Trailblazers 25-18, 25-17, 25-19 to move to 6-1 in the league. Science Hill can clinch the regular-season title with a win Thursday at home against David Crockett.
An unusual situation helped set up the victory.
“Our setter, Kinley (Norris), didn’t have one of her knee pads,” Science Hill senior middle Jordan Hallman said. “It wasn’t like she didn’t bring it, it was just that she wasn’t wearing it. That got everybody up and out of a lackadaisical mood. We had some fun with it.”
Sophomore Autumn Holmes led Science Hill with 14 kills, Hallman tallied 13 and Norris racked up 40 assists. Holmes led the defense with 15 digs and Maddie Fuller came up with 12.
“It feels good to be at the top of the standings this late in the season,” Hallman said. “With this being my last go-round, it feels good to go out with a bang.”
Boone started out well and built a 12-7 lead in the first set, but the Lady ’Toppers seized momentum with a big serving run from Hallman. Science Hill won 10 points in a row behind her serve, grabbed a 23-16 lead and then sealed the deal.
The Lady 'Blazers made things interesting again in the third set after rallying from a 15-11 hole to trail 16-15. Science Hill scored six of the next seven points, however, to put it out of reach.
“We’ve got to learn to finish. We’ve also got to learn that we’re as good as anybody else in this conference,” Boone coach Tennille Green said.
Rylee Wines had 20 assists and five digs for the Lady 'Blazers, who got six kills from Riley Brinn, five from Kyleigh Bacon and four from Suzie Chapman. Allie Davis had 10 digs and Emma Green added six.
UP NEXT
Boone is back in action Wednesday at home against nonconference foe Sullivan East.
Science Hill's attempt to clinch the Big 5 title comes on Senior Night in its conference finale.
