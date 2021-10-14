JOHNSON CITY — “No mercy. That was our mindset coming into this game.”
Those were the postgame thoughts of Science Hill junior forward Megan Burleson after the Lady Hilltoppers overpowered Dobyns-Bennett 5-0 in the District 1-AAA girls soccer finals on Thursday at Kermit-Tipton Stadium.
Science Hill (20-1-2) will now host the District 2 runner-up in next Tuesday’s Region 1 semifinals while the Lady Indians (13-5-1) will travel to the District 2 champion the same night.
The Lady Hilltoppers dominated in every facet of the game. They had 28 shots on goal while limiting D-B to just two. Science Hill was so aggressive on offense, they amassed 14 corner kicks, 10 in the first half alone.
Only the outstanding goalkeeping of Lady Indians netminder Ellie Nash prevented the score from getting completely out of hand.
“We just continue to work hard in practice and that shows up for us in the games,” added Burleson, who opened the scoring for Science Hill and was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.
Hannah Dawson added a first-half goal that put the Lady ’Toppers up 2-0 by halftime.
Sophia Youngman, Cayden Norris, and Morgan Mahoney each scored a goal in the second half for Science Hill which recorded its 14th shutoff of the season.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Lady Hilltoppers coach Ron Kind. “We had lots of crosses and lots of quality shots. Nash really made some big saves out there tonight for D-B.”
“I couldn’t ask any more of these girls,” added Kind. “This was a good battle and a great win for us.”
Nash, under pressure the entire match, finished with 23 saves.
Injuries forced D-B to shuffle its lineup, but Lady Indians coach Tony Weaver made no excuses.
“Science Hill is a fantastic team,” said Weaver. “They are good. That’s all. They are good.
“But we’re still playing and that’s a positive for us. From this point on, anything can happen.”