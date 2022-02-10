KINGSPORT — Science Hill’s Lady Hilltoppers turned the final Big 5 Conference standings upside down Thursday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
The Lady ’Toppers upended Dobyns-Bennett 44-37 to force a three-way tie atop the league. David Crockett, Science Hill and D-B finished the Big 5 regular season with identical 5-3 league records. By virtue of head-to-head play, the Lady Pioneers earned the No. 1 seed in next week’s District 1-4A tournament
Science Hill earned the No. 2 seed with its win over D-B while the Lady Indians, who twice this week had a chance to clinch the outright top spot in the Big 5 and lost, are now resigned to a third-place finish.
D-B (15-13) will travel to Science Hill (15-10) Wednesday for the District 1 tournament semifinals.
The Lady Indians had beaten the Lady Hilltoppers last Friday in Johnson City. This time around, Science Hill discarded its man-to-man defense in favor of a 2-3 zone.
The move worked to perfection.
With D-B forced to the perimeter and having no success getting to the basket, the Lady ’Toppers raced out to a 14-2 lead with just under three minutes left in the opening quarter of play.
“D-B is a tough team to guard with a man defense,” said Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley. “They can spread you out and all their kids handle the ball well. I thought our kids did a good job with the zone tonight.
“They really made it work and it allowed us to use our size and get a lot of rebounds,” added Whaley.
Those rebounds were a key, particularly in the early going.
“I bet that 12 of their first 16 points came off of rebounds,” said D-B coach Bill Francis. “After last week at their place, I knew we’d see that zone tonight.
“We spent too much time passing the ball around the perimeter and not attacking to find the seams,” added Francis. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting down the floor and beating the zone. I’m sure we will see more of it next week at their place.”
Science Hill kept the Lady Indians at bay for most of the contest, eventually leading by as many as 13 points, 39-26, with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter.
Lady Hilltoppers freshman sensation Amaya Redd led her team with 14 points while Kijanae Marion and Kathryne Patton added 10 each. Marion also pulled down seven rebounds.
D-B’s Olivia Doran led all scorers with a game-high 20 points.