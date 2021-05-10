NORTON — Twin Springs dominated the first two innings of Monday’s Cumberland District softball contest with J.I. Burton.
The Lady Titans spent the last five holding off a major comeback before taking an 8-7 win at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
Twin Springs (4-1, 3-1) scored four runs in the first and three in the second to build a 7-0 lead before the Lady Raiders (1-2, 1-2) could get into the flow.
But they began chipping away at the Lady Titans’ lead and had narrowed it to 8-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Raiders loaded the bases with no outs on Baylee Jenkins' single, a walk to Kinley Taylor and Sareena Sergent's single up the middle.
Freshman Savannah Adams, who finished 2-for-3 with a sacrifice and five RBIs, then delivered two of her RBIs with a double that scored Jenkins and Taylor.
That was as close as Burton could get.
The Lady Raiders moved runners to second and third but left them stranded.
“We dug ourselves a deep hole,” Burton coach Gary Hampton said. “But I’m proud of my girls. They came back strong in the latter innings and we had opportunities to win. We just couldn’t get the key hit at the right moment.”
KEY WIN
The win was key after coach Mark McCracken’s Lady Titans were upended 10-0 by Thomas Walker on Friday.
“I thought the girls came out and played a lot better (than Friday). We had a lot better hits than we did last week. We came out and had a letdown last week. The girls just came out and played hard tonight,” McCracken said.
Despite the quick lead, McCracken knows playing at Burton is a challenge.
“That’s a good Burton team and we knew that coming in,” he said. “They’re one of the best teams in the district.”
FIRST PITCH
Lexi Austin started things early for Twin Springs when she drilled the first pitch of the game into left field.
“We started off strong. We had a couple of good hits,” said Austin, who finished 2-for-5 and scored two runs. “It got a little down toward the middle of it. We had a couple of errors that kind of threw us off. But toward the end we came together as a team and won.”
The Lady Titans used all the tricks in the book, including a walk, a Burton error and hit batsman, to get runners on in the first.
They scored the eventual winning run in the top of the sixth. Michaela Barney drew a leadoff walk and — after stealing second and third base — scored two outs later on a single by Ryleigh Gillenwater.
Gillenwater finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Baylee Jenkins went 3-for-4 with an RBI, McKenzie Franklin was 2-for-4 and scored twice, and Sergeant had two hits for Burton, which racked up 10 hits.